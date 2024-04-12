Aayush Sharma Shares How He Became ‘Ruslaan’, Shed Body Fat Within 25 Days

Talking about his fitness regime, the actor said: "This is what happens when the director says we shoot the bare-body fight in 25 days. It’s supposed to be in Azerbaijan, and we shoot at -6 degrees. Abs, which are cinematically important in reality, are the muscles that can betray you very soon. It takes time to come, a slight oversight, and your tummy is back out. Though it’s not healthy to constantly be in a six-pack condition, I try my best to stay in shape. Contrary to popular opinion, maintaining the shoot condition throughout the year is neither healthy nor advised.”