‘The Crow’: Danny Huston Joins Bill Skarsgard In The Reboot Of Brandon Lee’s Last Movie

Hollywood veteran Danny Huston has boarded the cast of the reboot of classic 1994 movie ‘The Crow’.

Filmmaker Rupert Sanders is directing the new feature film, led by Bill Skarsgard and also stars Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter FKA Twigs, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The details of Huston's character have been kept under wraps.

The revenge thriller is written by Academy Award-nominated Zach Baylin and based on the original graphic novel of the beloved character that was created, written and illustrated by James O’Barr.

The original movie featured actor Brandon Lee as Eric Draven, a man who along with his fiancee are assaulted and killed by a gang after the couple’s car breaks down.

He is resurrected by a crow and exacts vengeance on those who took his life and the life of his love.

Skarsgard, best known for playing Pennywise the Dancing Clown in ‘It’ films, is taking on the role of Daven in the reboot.

‘The Crow’ was a critical and box office hit and gained a fervent cult following after the on-set death of star Brandon Lee. It was followed by three sequels – ‘The Crow: City of Angels’ (1996), ‘The Crow: Salvation’ (2000) and ‘The Crow: Wicked Prayer’ -- but none of them were as successful as the first film.

The new movie, currently in production in Czech Republic, is produced by Victor Hadida, Molly Hassell, John Jencks and Edward R Pressman.

