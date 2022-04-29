'John Wick: Chapter 4' First Look Unveiled At CinemaCon 2022

The first look of the Keanu Reeves-starrer, 'John Wick: Chapter 4' was unveiled at the recently-concluded CinemaCon 2022 where it acted as the closing piece to the event which saw a slew of announcements.

According to Variety, the first look of the Keanu Reeves-starrer 'John Wick: Chapter 4' was presented at the recently-concluded CinemaCon 2022, where it served as the event's concluding piece, which witnessed a plethora of announcements.

Since each chapter in the movie has outperformed its predecessor, Lionsgate has high hopes for 'John Wick: Chapter 4'.

The original John Wick minted $86 million worldwide in 2014 followed by $171.5 million for John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017 and $327.3 million for John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum in 2019.

In the footage screened, John Wick is on his never-ending revenge tour - this time taking on a decidedly lone ninja vibe - seen punching a wooden post to the point of his knuckles bleeding as co-star Laurence Fishburne acts as his hype man.

As a montage of Reeves slaughtering his opponents plays, an off-screen voice exclaims, "I want you to find peace, John. The voice further says, "but the only path this leads to is death."

Reeves fights two bad guys with nunchucks in the lobby of an art museum in a furious action scene in the trailer's concluding seconds.

Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown all feature in 'John Wick: Chapter 4.' Ian McShane, who portrays Winston, the Continental Hotel's manager, comes back, reaffirming his status as a franchise stalwart. However, Halle Berry, who made her debut as 'Sofia in Chapter 3,' will not appear in the franchise's fourth instalment.

'John Wick: Chapter 4' is set to arrive in theatres on May 23, 2023.