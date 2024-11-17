Tennis

Jannik Sinner Vs Taylor Fritz, Final Live Streaming, ATP Finals 2024: When, Where To Watch

Jannik Sinner will face Taylor Fritz in the final of the ATP Finals 2024 men's singles on Sunday. Here are the live streaming and other details of the highly anticipated Tennis match

Italys Jannik Sinner returns to Norways Casper Ruud. AP Photo
Italy's Jannik Sinner returns to Norway's Casper Ruud during their semifinal tennis match of the ATP World Tour Finals at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy. AP Photo/Antonio Calanni
Taylor Fritz, following his runner-up finish at the US Open, defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (3) on Saturday, earning a place in the final of the ATP Finals 2024. (More Tennis News)

In Sunday’s final, Fritz will face top-seeded Jannik Sinner — the player he lost to in the US Open final. Sinner also defeated Fritz in straight sets during the group stage of the tournament this week. He advanced to the final with a quick 6-1, 6-2 victory over Casper Ruud.

Fritz is the first American finalist in the ATP Finals since James Blake, who lost to Roger Federer in the 2006 final. The last American to win this prestigious event was Pete Sampras, who triumphed over Andre Agassi in 1999.

If Fritz wins the trophy, it will mark an American sweep of the season-ending tournaments, following Coco Gauff's victory at the WTA Finals last week.

Fritz's impressive run in New York made him the first American man to reach a Grand Slam singles final in 15 years. This is his second appearance at the ATP Finals; during his debut two years ago, he defeated Rafael Nadal in his opener and made it to the semifinals, where he lost to Novak Djokovic.

Jannik Sinner celebrates after beating Casper Ruud - null
ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner Eases Past Casper Ruud To Set Up Title Clash With Taylor Fritz

BY Stats Perform

Sinner is playing at home for the first time since it was revealed that he tested positive in two separate drug tests earlier this year. A decision to clear Sinner of any wrongdoing was appealed by the World Anti-Doping Agency in September, and a final ruling on the case is expected next year. Last year, Sinner lost the final to Djokovic, who withdrew from the tournament this year due to injury.

Jannik Sinner Vs Taylor Fritz, ATP Finals 2024: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the second semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz be played?

The final match between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz will be played at the Inalpi Arena in Turin, Italy on Sunday, November 17 at around 10:30 pm IST.

Where will the final match between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz be telecast and live-streamed?

The final match between Jannik Sinner and Taylor Fritz will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network in India. The TV telecast will be on Sony Sports TV channels, and live streaming on the SonyLiv app and website in India.

