ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner Eases Past Casper Ruud To Set Up Title Clash With Taylor Fritz

Jannik Sinner cruised into the title clash of the ATP Finals after brushing aside Casper Ruud 6-1 6-2 in the semi-finals in Turin. (More Tennis News)
Sinner, ranked number one in the world, will now face Taylor Fritz in his bid to win his first ATP Finals crown after the American shocked Alexander Zverev in the other semi-final on Saturday.
The Italian was straight into attack against the sixth seed on Saturday, breaking serve in the second game before taking the first set in half an hour, with the home crowd cheering him on.
Sinner did not afford the 25-year-old much success in the second set either, going on a five-game winning streak to progress to the title showdown by hardly breaking a sweat.
On the showpiece match, Sinner said: "We [Taylor Fritz] already played in the round-robin format and will play again in the final.
"I just try to play the best I can [on Sunday]. Anything can happen. I'm just happy to be back here. I've grown as a player since last year.
"It's been a very positive week and year, so I'm really happy."
Sinner had overcome Novak Djokovic in the round-robin stage in the last edition of the tournament but went on to lose to the Serbian in the 2023 final.
He will now hope to buck the trend and claim his maiden crown against Fritz, who he beat in straight sets in the group stage on Tuesday.
Data Debrief: Sinner looks to cap off impressive season
With the win, Sinner extended his winning streak to 10 matches, while he has also won 25 of his last 26 matches as he looks to close a year in which he has won seven tour-level titles in style.
Since the Australian Open switched to hard court in 1988, Sinner (23 years and 92 days) is the youngest player to reach the final at the Australian Open, US Open and ATP Finals in the same season.
With his 69th win of the season, the 23-year-old also became the youngest player since 20-year-old Lleyton Hewitt in 2002 to reach back-to-back finals of the season-ending tournament.