French Open 2024: 'Tough' Decision Forces Struggling Novak Djokovic Out Of Roland Garros

Novak Djokovic was left to rue his "tough decision" after a knee injury forced him to pull out of the French Open. (More Tennis News)
Earlier on Tuesday, the tournament organisers announced Djokovic would not be continuing his title defence after picking up a knee injury in his incredible comeback win against Francisco Cerundolo on Monday.
His withdrawal also means he has relinquished his world number one ranking, with Jannik Sinner set to take his place in the standings following the end of the tournament.
In a social media post, Djokovic confirmed the news himself.
"I am really sad to announce that I have to withdraw from Roland Garros," his post read.
"I played with my heart and gave my all in yesterday's match and unfortunately, due to a medial meniscus tear in my right knee, my team and I had to make a tough decision after careful consideration and consultation.
"I wish the best of luck to the players competing this week and sincerely thank the incredible fans for all the love and continued support. See you soon."
The 37-year-old now faces a race to be fit for Wimbledon, where he is a seven-time champion, with the tournament beginning on July 1.