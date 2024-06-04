Men's world number one Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ongoing French Open 2024 ahead of his quarter-final tie due to a knee injury, the Roland Garros organisers said on Tuesday. (More Tennis News)
Djokovic, who is a defending champion, was all set to play Casper Ruud in the quarter-final. However, the Serb's pull-out puts Ruud in the semis.
Djokovic came into the quarter-final tie on the back of a sensational five-set win over Francisco Cerúndolo.
Djokovic's knee had been bothering him for a couple of weeks before he arrived at Roland Garros — something he kept to himself until after the win against Cerundolo. Early in the second set Monday, Djokovic tweaked his knee and took a medical timeout. A trainer worked on the joint then and during subsequent changeovers, and Djokovic took what he said a tournament doctor told him was the maximum dose of pills allowed to dull the pain and reduce any inflammation.
Amid a season in which he is only 18-6 and has not reached a final at any tournament, let alone won one, he needed to get back to the title match in Paris to retain his hold atop the ATP rankings.
With the withdrawal, Djokovic now will be replaced by current No. 2 Jannik Sinner, an Italian who was playing No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
(With AP inputs)