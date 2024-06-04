Tennis

French Open 2024 Shocker: Novak Djokovic Pulls Out Of Roland Garros QFs - Here's Why

Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the French Open 2024 tournament ahead of his quarter-final match against Casper Ruud due to a knee injury

French Open Tennis Championships
French Open Tennis Championships 2024 Photo: AP/Thibault Camus
info_icon

Men's world number one Novak Djokovic has pulled out of the ongoing French Open 2024 ahead of his quarter-final tie due to a knee injury, the Roland Garros organisers said on Tuesday. (More Tennis News)

Djokovic, who is a defending champion, was all set to play Casper Ruud in the quarter-final. However, the Serb's pull-out puts Ruud in the semis.

Djokovic came into the quarter-final tie on the back of a sensational five-set win over Francisco Cerúndolo.

Djokovic's knee had been bothering him for a couple of weeks before he arrived at Roland Garros — something he kept to himself until after the win against Cerundolo. Early in the second set Monday, Djokovic tweaked his knee and took a medical timeout. A trainer worked on the joint then and during subsequent changeovers, and Djokovic took what he said a tournament doctor told him was the maximum dose of pills allowed to dull the pain and reduce any inflammation.

Amid a season in which he is only 18-6 and has not reached a final at any tournament, let alone won one, he needed to get back to the title match in Paris to retain his hold atop the ATP rankings.

With the withdrawal, Djokovic now will be replaced by current No. 2 Jannik Sinner, an Italian who was playing No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

(With AP inputs)

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  2. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  3. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
  4. Outlook Talks: Satish Padmanabhan & Nidhi Sinha Discuss Elections’ Impact on Stock Market
  5. Andhra Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Election Result 2024 LIVE: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP Set For Big Win, Leading In 136 Seats
Entertainment News
  1. Sanjay Kapoor On Working With Late Rituraj Singh In ‘House Of Lies’: He Was Very Warm And Affectionate Towards Me
  2. ‘The Watchers’: Dakota Fanning Shines In Ishana Night Shyamalan And M. Night Shyamalan’s Horror Flick – View Pics
  3. Amid Trolling, Adhyayan Suman Shares Advice For ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal: Important To Not Live In A Bubble
  4. How To Shine In Gowns And Sarees? Ankita Lokhande Gives Some Inspiration
  5. Randhir Kapoor Calls Himself A ‘Bad Father’ For Not Supporting Kareena Kapoor, Karisma’s Career: I Am Very Proud Of Them
Sports News
  1. England Vs Scotland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Live Scores: George Munsey, Michael Jones Open For SCO
  2. Netherlands Vs Nepal, T20 World Cup Live Updates: NED Opt To Bowl In Dallas; Playing XIs Out
  3. Nepal Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 7: Toss Delayed Due To Overnight Heavy Rain
  4. Netherlands Vs Nepal Toss Update, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: NED Win The Toss Decide To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  5. India Vs Ireland, ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Match 8: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For
World News
  1. Donald Trump Joins TikTok. What Are His New Views On The App He Wanted To Ban Earlier?
  2. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
  3. Bald Eagles Are Back In US, New Jersey To Delist The Species From Endangered List
  4. A Military Training Plane Crashes In Central Turkiye, Killing Its 2 Pilots
  5. Indonesia's Mount Ibu Erupts, Spewing Red Lava, Thick Ash And Dark Clouds Into The Sky
Latest Stories
  1. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Reveals Plot Details Of ‘Heeramandi 2’: The Women Now Come From Lahore To The Film World
  2. Implications Of Lok Sabha Polls For Haryana Politics
  3. Lok Sabha 2024 Results: Former Cricketer Yusuf Pathan All Set For Long Innings In Politics
  4. Congress Makes Stunning Comeback, Thackeray And Pawar Gain Over BJP In Maharashtra
  5. NEET 2024 Result OUT | How And Where To Download NEET UG Scorecard
  6. Bypolls Results 2024: Cong Wins 4 Out 6 Seats In Himachal; BJP Sweep In Gujarat | Winners FULL LIST
  7. PM Modi Thanks People For 'Historic Feat', Says 'Will Continue Good Work Done In Last Decade'
  8. Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Modi Claims Third Term As BJP Fails To Reach 272 Mark