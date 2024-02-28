Sports

Paralympic Committee Of India Elections: Javelin Thrower Devendra Jhajharia Files Nomination Papers For President's Post

The Paralympic Committee Of India elections will be held for the posts of president, two vice presidents, secretary general, treasurer, two joint secretaries and five executive committee members

PTI

February 28, 2024

Devendra Jhajharia had won a gold medal each in the 2004 Athens and 2016 Rio Paralympics in the F46 disability category. Photo: File
Two-time Paralympics gold medallist Devendra Jhajharia on Wednesday filed nomination papers for the president's post in the March 9 elections of the national body. (More Sports News)

The 42-year-old Jhajharia had won a gold medal each in the 2004 Athens and 2016 Rio Paralympics in the F46 disability category. The javelin thrower also won a silver in the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021.

Jhajharia won the world championships gold in 2013 and a silver in 2015 (both F46 category) as well as a silver in the Asian Para Games in 2014.

"With encouragement from my well wishers and with an aim to work for the betterment of para sports and para athletes, I filed my nomination papers for the post of president of Paralympic Committee of India," Jhajharia said.

"I have been a representative of para athletes in the PCI for the last four years but many well wishers want me to lead the PCI now, so I am here as a candidate for the top post," he told PTI.

Thursday is the last day for filing nomination papers for the PCI elections.

Jhajharia has many firsts to his name. He is the lone Padma Bhushan award winner (2022) among the para athletes, besides being the lone Indian double Paralympics gold medallist. He was awarded Khel Ratna in 2017. He was earlier conferred with the Arjuna Award (2004) and Padma Shri (2012).

The PCI elections will be held for the posts of president, two vice-presidents, secretary general, treasurer, two joint secretaries and five executive committee members.

