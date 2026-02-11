Gangwon Vs Shanghai Port Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025-26: Bears Eye Win Against Red Eagles Instagram/@shanghaiport

Gangwon vs Shanghai Port Live Score, AFC Champions League Elite 2025–26: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Group A Matchday 7 clash between Gangwon FC and Shanghai Port FC on Wednesday, February 11, at Songam Sports Town. Gangwon start their Asian season at home, sitting ninth with seven points from six matches, and a win could be crucial in the race for a top-eight finish and a spot in the round of 16. Boosted by winter signings including Ko Young-jun, Abudalla and Kim Jeong-hoon, they take on Chinese Super League powerhouse Shanghai Port, a regular force on the continental stage. Fans can also look forward to special matchday merchandise, food stalls and interactive events as Gangwon aim to make it a memorable game.

LIVE UPDATES