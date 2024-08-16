Other Sports

Wrestlers Protest: Delhi HC Restores Mandate Of IOA Ad-Hoc Panel On Plea Seeking WFI's Functioning Stay

Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh loyalist, was elected the new Wrestling Federation of India chief in the polls

vinesh phogat, jantar mantar, file photo
Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia speak with the media at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Photo: File
info_icon

The Delhi High Court have restored the mandate of IOA's ad-hoc committee for Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on a plea seeking a stay on the functioning of the wrestling organisation in its present form and prevent it from undertaking any activity as a national federation for the sport. (More Sports News)

While passing the interim order on the plea handed by protesting wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and her husband Satyawart Kadian, Justice Sachin Datta said it was open to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) re-constituting the committee.

The judgement comes after the wrestlers, who were at the forefront of last year's protest at Jantar Mantar demanding the arrest of outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for alleged sexual harassment of seven women grapplers, had moved the High Court earlier this year for setting aside and declaring as illegal the elections held to elect the office bearers of the federation held in December.

India's Vinesh Phogat after winning her Women's Freestyle 50kg Round of 16 wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki - PTI
Vinesh Phogat Reacts After CAS Dismisses Appeal: 'Sab Kuch Toota Hi Reh Gaya'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

In the 2023 elections held by the WFI, Sanjay Singh, a Brij Bhushan loyalist, was elected the new WFI chief.

In the wrestlers' plea for interim relief, the petitioners had sought a stay on the functioning of the WFI in its present form and prevent it from undertaking any activity as a national federation for the sport of wrestling.

However, the Centre had suspended the WFI on December 24, 2023, three days after it elected the new office bearers, for allegedly not following the provisions of its own constitution while taking decisions, and requested IOA to constitute an ad-hoc committee to manage and control its affairs.

Earlier this year, the world wrestling body, United World Wrestling (UWW) had lifted the suspension, leading to IOA also dissolving its ad-hoc committee for wrestling in March.

On March 4, the court had issued notice to the central government, WFI and the ad-hoc committee of WFI on the petition by the top grapplers.

(With PTI inputs)

