Vinesh Phogat Reacts After CAS Dismisses Appeal: 'Sab Kuch Toota Hi Reh Gaya'

Indias Vinesh Phogat after winning against Japans Yui Susaki
India's Vinesh Phogat after winning her Women's Freestyle 50kg Round of 16 wrestling match against Japan's Yui Susaki Photo: PTI
Vinesh Phogat on Thursday put up a post on Instagram just a day after her plea against her disqualification ahead of the gold medal bout at the Paris Olympics was dismissed by the Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS). (Medal Tally|Schedule & ResultsFull Coverage)

In a post without any caption, the 29-year-old could be seen in an emotional state lying on mat with her hands on her eyes. With the image, the Indian wrestler put a background score of B Praak’s soundtrack ‘Rabba Ve’ which speaks about an individual’s bad luck and continued despair.

In a massive heartbreak, Vinesh was not allowed to compete in her gold medal bout in the women's 50kg wrestling at the Paris Olympics after she was found 100 grams overweight on the morning of the final.

Vinesh Phogat celebrates after winning her Women's Freestyle 50kg semi-final wrestling match against Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman Lopez at the 2024 Summer Olympics. - PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
Indian Sporting Fraternity Comes in Support Of Vinesh Phogat After CAS Dismissing Her Appeal

BY PTI

In the run-up to the final, Vinesh had been at her absolute best as she defeated three opponents on Day 1 of the 50kg competition to land up in the final.

The Indian had in her very first bout defeated the defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan, who had won in Tokyo without conceding a single point. The Japanese great had been undefeated in her 82-match international career before running into Vinesh.

Vinesh then defeated two more opponents with ease to enter the gold medal bout.

However, on the day of the final, she was disqualified.

Vinesh had then knocked the doors of the CAS demanding a silver as she had won her first three bouts after making the weight on Day 1. However, after a lot of delay, CAS rejected Vinesh's plea on Thursday.

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics for being 'overweight'. | - PTI
No Olympic Medal For Vinesh Phogat As CAS Ad-Hoc Panel Dismisses Appeal

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Vinesh, who was competing in her third Olympics, had been in the news ahead of the Summer Games as well. The 29-year-old, alongside Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik, had spearheaded the protests against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

