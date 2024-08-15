Other Sports

Indian Sporting Fraternity Comes in Support Of Vinesh Phogat After CAS Dismissing Her Appeal

A decision on Vinesh's appeal was postponed three times. Despite extending the deadline till August 16 to announce the verdict, the decision against the star grappler came out Wednesday evening and it was a terse one-line statement

Vinesh Phogat celebrates after winning Womens Freestyle 50kg. PTI
Vinesh Phogat celebrates after winning her Women's Freestyle 50kg semi-final wrestling match against Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman Lopez at the 2024 Summer Olympics. PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
info_icon

The Indian sporting fraternity reacted with disappointment at the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) verdict rejecting wrestler Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her Olympic disqualification but said she will remain a champion for them.  (Medal Table | Full Coverage | More Sports News)

The ad-hoc division of the CAS on Wednesday rejected Vinesh's appeal against a gut-wrenching disqualification from the Paris Olympics 50kg final for being 100g overweight, which dashed any hopes of securing a belated silver medal.

"It's disappointing but we can't do anything about that," hockey legend PR Sreejesh, who retired after inspiring the Indian team to a second consecutive Olympic bronze medal in the Paris Games, told PTI Videos.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia said a medal had been snatched away from Vinesh.

"I believe your medal was snatched away in this darkness. You are shining like a diamond in the whole world today," Punia, who led a long sit-in protest along with Vinesh and Sakshi Malik accusing former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing women grapplers, posted on 'X'.

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha. - File
Vinesh Phogat's Plea Dismissed: IOA Reacts Strongly, Says It Warrants 'Deeper Examination'

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"World champion pride of Hindustan, Rustam-e-Hind Vinesh Phogat, you are the Kohinoor of the country. It's Vinesh Phogat all over the world. Those who want medals can buy them for Rs 15 each," he wrote with a picture of Vinesh wearing several medals.

The 29-year-old Vinesh was disqualified on the morning of the women's 50kg freestyle final last week.

In her appeal, Vinesh had demanded that she be given a joint silver with Cuban wrestler Yusneylis Guzman Lopez, who lost to her in the semifinals but was promoted to the summit clash following the Indian's disqualification.

The gold was claimed by American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt.

"It is sad news but what can we say? A sportsperson works extremely hard and if something like this happens to anyone, it hurts. For us, Vinesh is a star, and will always be," said hockey player Jarmanpreet Singh.

His team-mate Amit Rohidas said, "The whole of India is with her".

Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics for being 'overweight'. | - PTI
No Olympic Medal For Vinesh Phogat As CAS Ad-Hoc Panel Dismisses Appeal

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"She should held her head high. She is a champion for us and the country."

National wrestling coach Virendra Dahiya termed the CAS decision "unfortunate".

"It is very unfortunate and a jolt for us. We were very hopeful that the decision would be in our favour. But it is unfortunate for Indian wrestling and the country," he said.

Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha had also expressed "shock and disappointment" at the turn of events.

The body also lashed out at the "inhumane regulations" of the United World Wrestling (UWW) that fail to consider the "physiological and psychological stresses faced by athletes".

The IOA had roped in senior counsels Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhania to help Vinesh in her case.

"The decision of the CAS was really disappointing. We were very hopeful, Vinesh worked hard the most. After the timeline was extended, we thought the arbitrator Madam was having a thought and that the decision could be in our favour. But it was dismissed with a one-line statement," Singhania said.

"We have to wait for the detailed order, we have to see what is written there and accordingly will take a decision regarding future course of action."

Asked what was the argument on the part of Vinesh, he said, "The UWW (wrestling world governing body) had argued that rules are rules and if it (weight category) is 50kg, you are allowed only 50kg and nothing above that.

"Our plea was on a different line that you have to see the human rights aspect, there is ambiguity in the rules, no clarity on the rules. But it seems our plea has been rejected and why it was rejected will be known only when the detailed order comes."

Vinesh is expected to return home on Saturday.

