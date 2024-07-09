Before the iconic opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on July 26, people in France and around the world eagerly await French President Emmanuel Macron and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo's swim in the River Seine. But Why? (More Sports News)
These French officials' commitment to take a dip in the River Seine, made in June, was to show their confidence in ongoing efforts to clean up the river.
The River Seine, a centerpiece of the Paris Olympics, faces a potential hurdle. While the historic opening ceremony will be staged there, recent water contamination issues have caused the river to fail several tests for bacteria levels considered safe for swimming. However, recent improvements offer a glimmer of hope for water quality in time for the games.
To reassure everyone about the water quality of Seine, on February 29, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to take a swim in the Seine as part of efforts to highlight how the river has been cleaned up for the Paris Olympics.
"I'll do it, but I won't give you the date. You all risk being there," Macron told reporters as he attended a ceremony to inaugurate the Olympic Village in northern Paris.
Similarly, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has also promised to take a dip in the river ahead of the Games. The mayor's office got bigger plans for the river after the Olympics, they plan to create three public bathing areas on the river, making it legal to swim in the Seine for the first time since it was banned in 1923.
But they aren't the first ones to take this pledge, in 1990, Paris mayor-turned President Jacques Chirac also said he’d clean up the river and take a dip in it.
Frustrations mounted in June. Parisians, fed up with ongoing pollution despite repeated assurances from city officials, threatened a unique protest.
They planned to defecate in the river, a dramatic way to highlight their concerns about water quality and the potential health risks posed to athletes just weeks before the Games.
But Is The Seine Swim-Ready For Olympians?
The Seine, is set to make a historic Olympic waves in 2024. However, this return to aquatic competition comes after a 100-year ban.
Back in 1900 Olympics, the Seine hosted rowing, water polo, and even swimming events. But concerns about pollution led to a ban that has lasted for over a century.
Now, with major clean-up efforts, the Seine prepares to welcome back Olympians – but is it still safe to swim in there, that's the real question.
With the 2024 Olympics just weeks away and a staggering $1.5 billion already poured into clean-up efforts, a crucial question hangs in the air - is the Seine ready for Olympic swimmers?
Despite failing earlier water quality tests, recent announcements from the Paris mayor's office offer hope. They report improvements in the Seine's water, but time is running out.
But no one can ensure if the iconic river becomes a source of health concerns for athletes?
Beyond water quality, factors like sudden rainfall, UV index, and water temperature fluctuations and the flow of the river could throw a punch at the Seine's Olympic comeback.
How Is This Related To Paris Olympic Games 2024?
The River Seine will play a central role in the Paris Olympics, hosting the opening ceremony with a boat parade on July 26 and serving as the venue for two events: marathon swimming and the swimming leg of the triathlon.