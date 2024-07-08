Swimming In Seine - An Olympic Sin? Will It Be Suitable For The Paris 2024 Games?

The Seine, the lifeblood of Paris is set to break the stadium tradition. Scheduled to host the first-ever river opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympics on July 26, it faces a challenge some that consider an Olympic sin - water quality. Concerns about pollution and the 'poop controversy' threaten to mar this historic event. (More Sports News)
Can Paris pull off this big plan and transform the Seine into a stage for Olympic glory?
River Seine's role in the Paris Olympics is beyond the boat parade of the opening ceremony. This iconic river will also be the venue for two Olympic events - marathon swimming and swimming leg of the triathlon.
But Is The Seine Swim-Ready For Olympians?
The Seine, is set to make a historic Olympic waves in 2024. However, this return to aquatic competition comes after a 100-year ban.
Back in 1900 Olympics, the Seine hosted rowing, water polo, and even swimming events. But concerns about pollution led to a ban that has lasted for over a century.
Now, with major clean-up efforts, the Seine prepares to welcome back Olympians – but is it still safe to swim in there, that's the real question.
With the 2024 Olympics just weeks away and a staggering $1.5 billion already poured into clean-up efforts, a crucial question hangs in the air - is the Seine ready for Olympic swimmers?
Despite failing earlier water quality tests, recent announcements from the Paris mayor's office offer hope. They report improvements in the Seine's water, but time is running out.
But no one can ensure if the iconic river becomes a source of health concerns for athletes?
Beyond water quality, factors like sudden rainfall, UV index, and water temperature fluctuations and the flow of the river could throw a punch at the Seine's Olympic comeback.
France Government's Seine Clean-up Drives
Paris installed a underground storage system called the Austerlitz basin. It's designed to capture rainwater and prevent pollution in the Seine River. This giant basin can hold up to 46,000 cubic meters of water, which is roughly the size of a dozen Olympic swimming pools! The collected rainwater will be treated before being released back into the Seine.
Taking The Plunge - The Dip Test
On February 29, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to take a swim in the Seine as part of efforts to highlight how the river has been cleaned up for the Paris Olympics.
Similarly, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has also promised to take a dip in the river ahead of the Games. The mayor's office got bigger plans for the river after the Olympics, they plan to create three public bathing areas on the river, making it legal to swim in the Seine for the first time since it was banned in 1923.
But they aren't the first ones to take this pledge, in 1990, Paris mayor-turned President Jacques Chirac also said he’d clean up the river and take a dip in it.
What Is The Backup Plan If Seine Water Quality Is Insufficient?
Contingency days are planned for these water sport events to provide some flexibility. The triathlon and marathon, scheduled near the Alexander III bridge between July 30 and August 5, may be postponed if conditions are unsafe.
If, despite the delays, the competition cannot take place, the marathon swimming event will take place at the reserve site of Vaires-sur-Marne, where rowing and canoeing events are held, and the triathlon will be turned into a duathlon (only cycling and running).
So, it is safe to say that the Seine could sink some events of the Olympics.
Parisians' POOP Protest
In June, a stink arose in Paris. The Seine River, a centerpiece for the upcoming 2024 Olympics, was revealed to have high levels of bacteria from sewage. Frustrated by the ongoing pollution despite repeated assurances from city officials, Parisians threatened a unique protest.
They planned to defecate in the river during the Olympics, a dramatic way to highlight their concerns about the water quality and the potential health risks posed to athletes just weeks before the Games.
Paris Wouldn't Be Paris Without The Seine
As the saying goes, "No matter how dirty the Seine gets, Paris isn't Paris without the River Seine." This 780-kilometer-long waterway isn't just a scenic backdrop for tourists snapping photos of the Eiffel Tower. It's the lifeblood of the city.
For centuries, the Seine served as an important trade route, a source of water, and the very foundation upon which Paris was built. Adding to its cultural significance, the banks of the Seine in Paris were designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1991.
The Seine River isn't just a waterway, it's a timeline wrapped across Paris. From the clashes of war to the cries of revolution and the cries of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Seine is witness to France's most defining moments.
Even the Paris Olympic Games of 1900 held its rowing, water polo and swimming events in its iconic river Seine.
American Veteran Tests The Cleaner Seine
Before the Olympic swimmers arrive, a 75-year-old American veteran took a dip in the Seine River on July 4. He did it to celebrate American Independence Day and show support for France's efforts to clean the river for the Olympics. Luckily, water quality tests released later that day showed improvement.
Paris Olympics Events At The Seine
The River Seine will play a central role in the Paris Olympics, hosting the opening ceremony with a boat parade on July 26 and serving as the venue for two events: marathon swimming and the swimming leg of the triathlon.