Other Sports

Swimming In Seine - An Olympic Sin? Will It Be Suitable For The Paris 2024 Games?

For centuries, the Seine served as an important trade route, a source of water, and the very foundation upon which Paris was built. Adding to its cultural significance, the banks of the Seine in Paris were designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1991

X/@Paris2024
River Seine's role in the Paris Olympics is beyond the boat parade of the opening ceremony. Photo: X/@Paris2024
info_icon

The Seine, the lifeblood of Paris is set to break the stadium tradition. Scheduled to host the first-ever river opening ceremony for the 2024 Olympics on July 26, it faces a challenge some that consider an Olympic sin - water quality. Concerns about pollution and the 'poop controversy' threaten to mar this historic event. (More Sports News)

Can Paris pull off this big plan and transform the Seine into a stage for Olympic glory?

River Seine's role in the Paris Olympics is beyond the boat parade of the opening ceremony. This iconic river will also be the venue for two Olympic events - marathon swimming and swimming leg of the triathlon.

But Is The Seine Swim-Ready For Olympians?

The Seine, is set to make a historic Olympic waves in 2024. However, this return to aquatic competition comes after a 100-year ban.


Back in 1900 Olympics, the Seine hosted rowing, water polo, and even swimming events. But concerns about pollution led to a ban that has lasted for over a century.

Now, with major clean-up efforts, the Seine prepares to welcome back Olympians – but is it still safe to swim in there, that's the real question.

People sit along the Seine river with stands installed on its banks, Thursday, July 4, 2024 in Paris. The Seine river will host the Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony on July 26. AP Photo/Thibault Camus
info_icon

With the 2024 Olympics just weeks away and a staggering $1.5 billion already poured into clean-up efforts, a crucial question hangs in the air - is the Seine ready for Olympic swimmers?

Despite failing earlier water quality tests, recent announcements from the Paris mayor's office offer hope. They report improvements in the Seine's water, but time is running out.

But no one can ensure if the iconic river becomes a source of health concerns for athletes?

Paris Olympics 2024 Mascot - X/@Olympics
What A Hung French Parliament Means For The Paris Olympic Games 2024? Here's What We Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Beyond water quality, factors like sudden rainfall, UV index, and water temperature fluctuations and the flow of the river could throw a punch at the Seine's Olympic comeback.

France Government's Seine Clean-up Drives

Paris installed a underground storage system called the Austerlitz basin. It's designed to capture rainwater and prevent pollution in the Seine River. This giant basin can hold up to 46,000 cubic meters of water, which is roughly the size of a dozen Olympic swimming pools! The collected rainwater will be treated before being released back into the Seine.

Taking The Plunge - The Dip Test

On February 29, French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to take a swim in the Seine as part of efforts to highlight how the river has been cleaned up for the Paris Olympics.

Similarly, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has also promised to take a dip in the river ahead of the Games. The mayor's office got bigger plans for the river after the Olympics, they plan to create three public bathing areas on the river, making it legal to swim in the Seine for the first time since it was banned in 1923.

But they aren't the first ones to take this pledge, in 1990, Paris mayor-turned President Jacques Chirac also said he’d clean up the river and take a dip in it. 

What Is The Backup Plan If Seine Water Quality Is Insufficient?

Contingency days are planned for these water sport events to provide some flexibility. The triathlon and marathon, scheduled near the Alexander III bridge between July 30 and August 5, may be postponed if conditions are unsafe.

If, despite the delays, the competition cannot take place, the marathon swimming event will take place at the reserve site of Vaires-sur-Marne, where rowing and canoeing events are held, and the triathlon will be turned into a duathlon (only cycling and running).

So, it is safe to say that the Seine could sink some events of the Olympics.

Parisians' POOP Protest

In June, a stink arose in Paris. The Seine River, a centerpiece for the upcoming 2024 Olympics, was revealed to have high levels of bacteria from sewage. Frustrated by the ongoing pollution despite repeated assurances from city officials, Parisians threatened a unique protest.

They planned to defecate in the river during the Olympics, a dramatic way to highlight their concerns about the water quality and the potential health risks posed to athletes just weeks before the Games.

Paris Wouldn't Be Paris Without The Seine

As the saying goes, "No matter how dirty the Seine gets, Paris isn't Paris without the River Seine." This 780-kilometer-long waterway isn't just a scenic backdrop for tourists snapping photos of the Eiffel Tower. It's the lifeblood of the city.

For centuries, the Seine served as an important trade route, a source of water, and the very foundation upon which Paris was built. Adding to its cultural significance, the banks of the Seine in Paris were designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1991.

The Seine River isn't just a waterway, it's a timeline wrapped across Paris. From the clashes of war to the cries of revolution and the cries of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Seine is witness to France's most defining moments.

Even the Paris Olympic Games of 1900 held its rowing, water polo and swimming events in its iconic river Seine.

Advertisement

American Veteran Tests The Cleaner Seine

Joel Stratte-McClure, 75, of the US, holds American flag after completing a short swim in the Seine river, Thursday, July 4, 2024 in Paris. AP Photo/Thibault Camus
info_icon

Before the Olympic swimmers arrive, a 75-year-old American veteran took a dip in the Seine River on July 4. He did it to celebrate American Independence Day and show support for France's efforts to clean the river for the Olympics. Luckily, water quality tests released later that day showed improvement.

Paris Olympics Events At The Seine

The River Seine will play a central role in the Paris Olympics, hosting the opening ceremony with a boat parade on July 26 and serving as the venue for two events: marathon swimming and the swimming leg of the triathlon.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SLC Appoints Former Cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya As Sri Lanka's Interim Head Coach
  2. BCCI's Rs 125 Crore Cash Prize: Who Gets How Much In Victorious T20 World Cup 2024 Indian Cricket Team
  3. San Francisco Unicorns Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders, MLC 2024: Finn Allen, Matthew Short Star As SFU Beat LAKR By Six Wickets
  4. IND-W Vs SA-W, 3rd T20I Preview: India Pray For Clear Skies, Aim To Level Series And Fix Bowling Woes
  5. IND-W Vs SA-W, 2nd T20I: Match Abandoned Due To Rain In Chennai - In Pics
Football News
  1. Netherlands Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024, 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
  2. Bayern Munich Sign Michael Olise From Crystal Palace In search For 'New Energy, New Ideas'
  3. NED 2-1 TUR, Euro 2024: Netherlands Set Up Semi-Final Against England - In Pics
  4. Lionel Messi 'Blessing' Lamine Yamal Goes Viral Ahead Of Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final
  5. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu Knocked Out In Last 16 - In Pics
  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Pips Humbert; Sinner To Face Medvedev In Quarter-Finals - In Pics
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  5. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: 2 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua; Flight Ops Hit In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain
  2. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing Highlights: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  3. J&K: Encounter Breaks Out After Militants Attack Indian Army Vehicle In Kathua
  4. Delhi Govt Keeps Transfer Orders Of 5,000 School Teachers On Hold After LG's Directive
  5. Rahul Gandhi Shares How YS Rajasekhara Reddy Inspired His 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' On Party Veteran's Birth Anniversary
Entertainment News
  1. Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’
  2. Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money
  3. Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
  4. Vijay Sethupathi-Anurag Kashyap Starrer 'Maharaja' Set To Release On OTT On THIS Day - Check Details Inside
  5. Brad Pitt And Ines de Ramon Make Their Relationship Official At The British Grand Prix - Check Viral Pic Inside
US News
  1. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  2. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
  3. NASCAR Returns To Downtown Chicago For Grant Park 165; Here’s Everything You Need To Know
  4. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  5. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: 2 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua; Flight Ops Hit In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain
  2. French Election Result 2024: President Macron Refuses PM's Resignation As No Faction Reaches Majority
  3. Managers For Sale! Youth In China 'Selling' Managers, Jobs To Escape Work Stress
  4. China's President Xi Urges World Leaders To Encourage Russia-Ukraine Direct Dialogue
  5. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Today Sports News Live: Holger Rune Takes On Novak Djokovic In Wimbledon Round Of 16; Build Up To ESP Vs FRA In UEFA Euro 2024 SF
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing Highlights: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  8. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: 2 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua; Flight Ops Hit In Mumbai Amid Heavy Rain