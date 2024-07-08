Other Sports

What A Hung French Parliament Means For The Paris Olympic Games 2024? Here's What We Know

A hung parliament could cause political paralysis and chaos at a time when Paris is hosting the Game. Here's what we know

Paris Olympics 2024 Mascot
The Paris Olympic Games 2024, set to commence on July 26, 2024, are now overshadowed by uncertainties due to the current polling situation in France. While comprehensive details remain scarce, let's delve into the ongoing discussions and concerns surrounding the biggest sporting event. (More Sports News)

Polls have closed in France, and projections indicate that a leftist coalition, which came together unexpectedly, has won the most parliamentary seats in the major runoff elections, following a high voter turnout.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced that he will offer his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron on Monday after his party failed to secure a majority in the parliamentary elections.

A hung parliament could cause political paralysis and chaos at a time when Paris is hosting the Games.

Intriguing Reassurance

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal also offered a sense of reassurance with his willingness to continue to serve if duty demands.

"Our country faces an unprecedented political situation and is preparing to welcome the world in a few weeks," said Attal, referencing the Olympic Games in Paris that begin on July 26th.

Anshu Malik eyeing higher.
Anshu Malik: Burning For Gold, Tokyo Olympics Heartbreak Fuels Paris Games 2024 Dream

BY Minal Tomar

The 35-year-old from the Renaissance party emphasized his readiness to continue serving "as long as duty requires," following projections for the new National Assembly where the Macronist bloc (Ensemble) now trails the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP).

He added that, if his resignation is refused, he was ready to remain in office “as long as duty demands”, with the Paris Olympics due to begin in three weeks.

Security Concerns

Elections are always a sensitive time in every nation, especially with the opening ceremony set to be held at the Seine River, a departure from the traditional stadium start.

This move aims to set a high standard, but it also carries risks, given that over 300,000 are expected to attend in person. Authorities are implementing extensive security measures to ensure everyone's safety.

A significant portion of security measures is also focused on addressing uncertainties in the streets of Paris, aiming to prevent any potential violence or disturbances.

“The people of France have to ask themselves who they want to run the country, but also who they want to welcome the world,” said Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, quoted in Le Parisien.

Underlying Impacts

Uncertainty in governance could also impact public confidence and international perceptions of France's readiness to successfully execute such a high-profile global gathering.

As discussions and negotiations unfold among political factions, the ability to maintain focus on Olympic preparations amidst domestic political dynamics remains a critical concern.

Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony Schedule

A man walks past the Olympic rings in front of the Paris City Hall one year until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony, Wednesday, July 26, 2023.
Paris Olympic Games 2024, Opening Ceremony, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The Summer Games will make history with their first-ever river-based opening ceremony on Seine on Friday, July 26, 2024, at 11:30 PM IST.

It's a super ambitious move that could set the bar very high. However, it’s a risk-reward move with over 1.5 billion people expected to watch it. A misstep, and the image is tarnished.

Also, Seine is yet to be declared swimmable.

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony will be open to a large audience, and it will also be free of cost. The fans will not need an entry ticket or a ceremony pass to access the upper quays.

However, fans wanting to access the lower quays, will need tickets.

Huge screens and speakers will be placed for everyone to enjoy the show that would echo through the French capital. 

MOST POPULAR

WATCH

PHOTOS

