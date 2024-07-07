Paris Olympic Games 2024, Opening Ceremony, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

The Olympic Games - the world’s greatest sporting event that can turn any mere mortal to something inhuman while trying to climb the mountain called greatness, paying the cost named sacrifice. (More Sports News)
It comes around once in four years, and whenever there is Jeus Olympiques, there is love for battle. And this time around, the love for battle continues in the city of love, Paris.
Breaking Olympic records, world records and rewriting history books during an Olympic event is an expected outcome. However, in Paris, history books are about to get rewritten before the games even get under way.
Seine River
The Summer Games will kick off on the Seine River, unlike the traditional stadium start. A super ambitious move that could set the bar very high. However, it’s a risk-reward move with over 1.5 billion people expected to watch it.
The athletes will be on the Seine with boats for each national delegation - with the boats equipped with cameras to allow viewers to get a closer look. The parade will come to the end of its six-kilometre route in front of the Trocadero, where the final slow will take place.
For And By Athletes
The athletes participating in the grandest sporting event will be the heart and soul - and this time, they will also open the parade, which is an historic shift that will take place in Paris.
The athletes will also be featured on the stage during the introduction to and right through the ceremony as a major part of Paris Olympic Games 2024’s main motto to hold Games for-by athletes.
Free Of Cost Ceremony
The Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening ceremony will be open to a large audience, and it will also be free of cost. The fans will not need an entry ticket or a ceremony pass to access the upper quays.
However, fans wishing to access the lower quays, will need tickets. Giant screens and speakers will be placed for everyone to enjoy the show that would echo through the French capital.
When is the Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony?
The Paris Olympic Games 2024 opening ceremony will take place on Friday, 26 July, 2024.
What time will the Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony take place?
The Paris Olympic Games 2024 opening ceremony starts at 7:30 PM Paris time, 11:30 PM IST.
Where will the Paris Olympic Games Opening Ceremony be held?
The Olympic Games 2024 opening ceremony will see over 100 boats winding through the six-kilometre stretch of the river Seine, moving from the west to east in Paris.
Where can Indian viewers live stream the Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening Ceremony?
The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympic Games 2024 will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Paris Olympic Games 2024 Opening ceremony in India?
Fans can catch the live telecast of the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games 2024 on Sports 18.