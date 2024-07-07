Other Sports

Anshu Malik: Burning For Gold, Tokyo Olympics Heartbreak Fuels Paris Games 2024 Dream

Anshu Malik, a seasoned Olympian, returns to the Games leading India's formidable six-member wrestling squad. Having already tasted the Olympic atmosphere, Malik is determined to bring home gold in Paris. Get ready to cheer on Malik and the other talented women wrestlers as they fight for glory. Know who is Malik

Anshu Malik eyeing higher.
info_icon

Born into the roar of male wrestlers, a young girl dared to dream beyond gendered expectations. Her village's first female wrestler, her village's first Olympian - that was the audacious dream of Anshu Malik. (More Sports News)

She lived that dream in Tokyo. It was a stepping stone, a taste of glory. Now she is set to do it again, but this time her eyes are squarely on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games medal. Malik's wrestling dreams weren't just her own. Her father believed in her so fiercely, he left his CISF job behind to train his little girl back in 2012.

Wrestling wasn't just a sport for Malik, it was a birthright. Her father, Dharamvir, a former India junior wrestler from the 1990s, had passed down the passion and a dream. Dream to represent India at the Olympics.

She was only 10, but his words stuck: "You'll be at the 2020 Olympics." Malik, with a fire in her eyes, just nodded. Fast forward to 2021 (following the Covid-induced postponement), and there she was, 18 years old and standing strong on the wrestling mat in Tokyo, her dream a reality.

But it was a job half done, because she lost to the eventual silver medallist, Iryna Kurachkina, while missing out on an Olympic medal in the repechage round.

Now, with a Paris Olympics berth secured, Malik's journey continues. This time around, nothing short of a podium finish will satisfy her. She is training with coach Ajay Danda.

"My Tokyo journey burned this fire in me, this burns in me everyday and it'll only be doused with a medal in Paris," the 22-year-old Malik told Outlook.

Malik's wrestling career has been phenomenal. By 21, she was already a champion, racking up medals at the World Championships, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Championships. She even competed at the Olympics! This young star was just getting warmed up.

But 2023 threw Malik a curveball. A nasty MCL tear in her left knee during the Asian Championship semifinals in April halted her phenomenal progress. She still managed a bronze medal, but this was easily the toughest period of her young career.

"It was bad," Malik said frankly. "If I could change or delete anything out of my life or my career, that would be 2023. The year just wasn't right for me. The injury put me in a very tough space."

"Now, all I want to do is rise above the injury and do a lot of good wrestling," she added.

But now, she is back to her boss woman avatar as she is gearing up for Paris. Malik has secured her spot on the powerful six-member Indian wrestling squad heading to the Olympics! She'll be competing in her usual 57kg weight class.

Stepping off the mat, Malik discussed her personal life, ambitions, role models, and what brings her inner peace.

Apart from trying to cook her opponents on the mat, Malik loves cooking in her kitchen too. It's therapeutic for her mind and brings her joy.

Surrounded by wrestlers since childhood, Malik's idol, however, wasn't someone close to home. It was the prominent wrestler Sushil Kumar.

"His journey made me believe that Indian wrestlers can do anything," she explains. "They can win Olympic medals, not just once but twice too. He (Sushil Kumar) gave hope to many wrestlers like me."

The Olympics isn't just a competition," Malik declared, her voice leaving no room for doubt.

"It's an agonizing wait for four years if you miss it, a disappointment for four years if you don't win, and a burden you carry forever if you squander your last chance. I don't like regrets, my focus is just on the Olympic gold."

Malik ended the interview with this powerful declaration. It was clear - She isn't just going there to participate, she is going there to conquer.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Live Updates: Avesh Khan Strikes Again; Gets Sikandar Raza's Wicket
  2. IND-W Vs RSA-W, 2nd T20I Live Score: Indian Women Bowl First In Chennai
  3. Dindigul Dragons Vs Salem Spartans, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch DD Vs SS, Match 6
  4. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Smashes Maiden International Ton Off Just 46 Balls
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Toss Update: India Bat First Against Zimbabwe; Sudharsan Replaces Khaleel
Football News
  1. Copa America 2024: Dorival Junior Urges Patience With Brazil's Rebuild After His Side's Exit
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Ronald Koeman Salutes Dutch Heart - 'We Showed We Belong' After NED Qualify For Semis
  3. ENG 1-1 SUI, Euro 2024: England Victorious On Penalties, Storm Into Semi-Finals - In Pics
  4. URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Celebrate Shootout Victory, Semi-Final Qualification As Brazil Crash Out - Watch
  5. URU Vs BRA, Copa America 2024: Uruguay Defeat Brazil On Penalties To Seal Semi-Final Spot - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Swiatek Knocked Out; Zverev Pips Norrie To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Euros Take Over Centre Court As Alexander Zverev Makes Pep Guardiola Plea
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Dismantles Alexei Popyrin, Calls Fourth-Set Tie-Break 'Best Of The Year'
  4. Wimbledon: Yulia Putintseva Knocks Out Top Seed Iga Swiatek In Third Round
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Rohan Bopanna-Matthew Ebden Pair Ends Run After Round 2 Defeat
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'; Assam CM Visits Flood Relief Camps
  2. MHA Initiates Action Against Kolkata Police Officers After Complaint By Governor
  3. Case Filed Against TMC’s Mahua Moitra Over Her 'Boss's Pyjamas' Remark On NCW Chief
  4. Dharamshala: Tibetan Community Celebrates 89th Birthday Of 14th Dalai Lama | In Pics
  5. Hathras Tragedy: Victims’ Kin Demand FIR Against ‘Godman’, Say ‘He Is Guilty’
Entertainment News
  1. Important To Not Burden Any Film With Actor’s Fees: Riteish Deshmukh
  2. Director Michael Sarnoski Teases Sequel Of 'A Quiet Place: Day One'
  3. Javed Akhtar Schools Social Media User Who Called Him 'Son Of Gaddar'
  4. You Look Gorgeous: Kareena Kapoor After Shloka Ambani Wore Recreated Version Of 'Bole Chudiyan' Ensemble
  5. Would Love To Find Perfect Project For Me And My Aunt, Julia Roberts: Emma Roberts
US News
  1. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  2. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  3. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
  4. John Cena Announces Retirement In 2025, Plans Farewell Tour: This Is When His Last Match Could Be
  5. Aubreigh Wyatt Death: How Bullying And Social Media Led To A Mississippi Teen's Tragic Suicide | Everything About The Viral Outrage
World News
  1. Latest News July 7 LIVE: Police Files Case Against Mahua Moitra Over 'Derogatory Remarks'; Assam CM Visits Flood Relief Camps
  2. Scientists Discover The Reason Behind Rare Polar Rain Aurora In Arctic
  3. ‘Democracy Not In Good Health In World Today’: Pope Francis Warning To ‘Populists’
  4. NWS Issues Dangerous Heat Warnings For Coming Days | Death Valley’s Rising Temperatures Set Records
  5. ‘She’s Our Generation’s Madonna’: Who Is 'HOT TO GO!' Singer Chappell Roan?
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News July 6: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News July 6, 2024 Highlights: England Beat Switzerland In Euro Quarters; George Russell Gets Pole For British GP