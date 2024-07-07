Anshu Malik: Burning For Gold, Tokyo Olympics Heartbreak Fuels Paris Games 2024 Dream

Born into the roar of male wrestlers, a young girl dared to dream beyond gendered expectations. Her village's first female wrestler, her village's first Olympian - that was the audacious dream of Anshu Malik. (More Sports News)
She lived that dream in Tokyo. It was a stepping stone, a taste of glory. Now she is set to do it again, but this time her eyes are squarely on the Paris 2024 Olympic Games medal. Malik's wrestling dreams weren't just her own. Her father believed in her so fiercely, he left his CISF job behind to train his little girl back in 2012.
Wrestling wasn't just a sport for Malik, it was a birthright. Her father, Dharamvir, a former India junior wrestler from the 1990s, had passed down the passion and a dream. Dream to represent India at the Olympics.
She was only 10, but his words stuck: "You'll be at the 2020 Olympics." Malik, with a fire in her eyes, just nodded. Fast forward to 2021 (following the Covid-induced postponement), and there she was, 18 years old and standing strong on the wrestling mat in Tokyo, her dream a reality.
But it was a job half done, because she lost to the eventual silver medallist, Iryna Kurachkina, while missing out on an Olympic medal in the repechage round.
Now, with a Paris Olympics berth secured, Malik's journey continues. This time around, nothing short of a podium finish will satisfy her. She is training with coach Ajay Danda.
"My Tokyo journey burned this fire in me, this burns in me everyday and it'll only be doused with a medal in Paris," the 22-year-old Malik told Outlook.
Malik's wrestling career has been phenomenal. By 21, she was already a champion, racking up medals at the World Championships, Commonwealth Games, and Asian Championships. She even competed at the Olympics! This young star was just getting warmed up.
But 2023 threw Malik a curveball. A nasty MCL tear in her left knee during the Asian Championship semifinals in April halted her phenomenal progress. She still managed a bronze medal, but this was easily the toughest period of her young career.
"It was bad," Malik said frankly. "If I could change or delete anything out of my life or my career, that would be 2023. The year just wasn't right for me. The injury put me in a very tough space."
"Now, all I want to do is rise above the injury and do a lot of good wrestling," she added.
But now, she is back to her boss woman avatar as she is gearing up for Paris. Malik has secured her spot on the powerful six-member Indian wrestling squad heading to the Olympics! She'll be competing in her usual 57kg weight class.
Stepping off the mat, Malik discussed her personal life, ambitions, role models, and what brings her inner peace.
Apart from trying to cook her opponents on the mat, Malik loves cooking in her kitchen too. It's therapeutic for her mind and brings her joy.
Surrounded by wrestlers since childhood, Malik's idol, however, wasn't someone close to home. It was the prominent wrestler Sushil Kumar.
"His journey made me believe that Indian wrestlers can do anything," she explains. "They can win Olympic medals, not just once but twice too. He (Sushil Kumar) gave hope to many wrestlers like me."
The Olympics isn't just a competition," Malik declared, her voice leaving no room for doubt.
"It's an agonizing wait for four years if you miss it, a disappointment for four years if you don't win, and a burden you carry forever if you squander your last chance. I don't like regrets, my focus is just on the Olympic gold."
Malik ended the interview with this powerful declaration. It was clear - She isn't just going there to participate, she is going there to conquer.