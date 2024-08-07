Other Sports

Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: Wrestler Hospitalised After Medal Heartbreak From Women's 50kg Freestyle Final - Report

Post her news of the disqualification, Vinesh had reportedly fainted due to dehydration minutes after the women's 50kg freestyle final at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Vinesh Phogat, Indian Wrestling, 2024 Paris Olympics, File
File image of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat Photo: File
info_icon

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, on Wednesday, was admitted to the hospital post the news of her disqualification from the women's 50kg freestyle final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)

Vinesh had earlier scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night.

As per reports, 29-year-old had fainted due to dehydration.

The Indian Olympic Association requested privacy for the wrestler, who was competing in her third Olympics.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women's Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning," the IOA stated.

"No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," it added.

Vinesh Phogat during her bout at the Paris Olympics 2024. - X/sagarcasm
Vinesh Phogat Disqualification: All You Need To Know About Medal Distribution In Women's 50Kg Wrestling Event

BY Outlook Sports Desk

International rules stipulate that any grappler found overweight at the time of weigh-in ends up at the bottom of the final standings.

Vinesh had defeated defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan en route the finals on Tuesday in a remarkable performance and was to face American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the summit bout on Wednesday evening.

The shattered wrestler had been admitted to the polyclinic inside the Games village due to severe dehydration.

Phogat was scheduled to take on American Sarah Hildebrandt in the final. Hildebrandt will now fight Yusneylis Guzman, who lost the the Indian in the semi-final, for the gold medal. Yui Susaki of Japan and Oksana Livach of Ukraine will compete for bronze.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: Riyan Parag, Mohammed Siraj Bamboozle Lankan Middle Order; SL - 188/4 (40.4 Overs)
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Bowl In Crucial Game- Check Playing XIs
  3. Afghanistan's Ihsanullah Banned For Five Years From All Forms Of Cricket
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
  5. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
Football News
  1. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Pleased With Spurs 'Growth' As Second Premier League Season Awaits
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: We Have So Much Potential, Says USWNT Semi-Final Hero Sophia Smith
  3. Barcelona 2-2 Milan (3-4 On Penalties): Lewandowski Scores A Brace But Rossoneri Win Shootout - Data Debrief
  4. Real Madrid 2-1 Chelsea, Pre-Season Friendly: Lucas Vazquez, Brahim Diaz On Target As Blues Lose Again - Data Debrief
  5. Chelsea News: Manager Enzo Maresca Frustrated By Blues' Defensive Bad Habits
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  2. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  3. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  4. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  5. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  2. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  4. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort
  5. India 2-3 Germany Highlights, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: IND Lose Humdinger; To Fight For Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Hindus Targeted In Bangladesh, Unity Needed To Fight Threat To Sanatan Dharma: UP CM Adityanath
  2. ‘Centre And States Must Come Together For Long Term Measure Against Disasters’: Himachal CM Sukhu
  3. 'Real Reason...': Oppn Seeks 'Thorough Investigation' Into Vinesh Phogat's Olympics Disqualification
  4. Day In Pics: August 07, 2024
  5. EC Announces Election For 12 Vacant Rajya Sabha Seats On Sep 3
Entertainment News
  1. Here's Why Kit Harington AKA Jon Snow Has Not Watched A Single Episode Of 'House Of The Dragon'
  2. BTS' Suga Issues Apology For Drunk Driving Incident During Military Service; Agency Confirms 'Disciplinary Action' Will Be Taken
  3. Ananya Panday Dating Former Model Walker Blanco After Breakup With Aditya Roy Kapur? Here's What We Know
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: Farhan Akhtar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonakshi Sinha And Others Express Shock
  5. 2024 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift And Post Malone Lead The Race With 10 And 9 Nods - Check Full List Inside
US News
  1. NASA Delays Launch Of SpaceX's Crew-9 Mission| What Will Happen To Starliner Crew Now?
  2. Top 10 US Cities For Good Quality Of Life
  3. Drake Drops 100 GB Of Unreleased Music And Footage On New Website
  4. What Is The 'Broccoli' Haircut? The Viral Gen Z Hairstyle Taking Over TikTok And Hollywood
  5. Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date
World News
  1. NASA Delays Launch Of SpaceX's Crew-9 Mission| What Will Happen To Starliner Crew Now?
  2. ‘Bangladesh Will Now Become Pakistan’: Sheikh Hasina’s Son
  3. Top 10 US Cities For Good Quality Of Life
  4. Southport Riots: UK Police Braces For More Far-Right Clashes; PM Starmer Assures Safety Of Minorities
  5. Nepal Helicopter Crash: 4 Dead After Air Dynasty Helicopter Crashes In Nuwakot
Latest Stories
  1. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  2. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  3. Paris Olympics Day 12 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Disqualified, Antim Panghal Bows Out; India Lose In Women's TT Team QFs
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: Riyan Parag, Mohammed Siraj Bamboozle Lankan Middle Order; SL - 188/4 (40.4 Overs)
  6. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  7. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  8. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign