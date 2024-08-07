Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: Wrestler Hospitalised After Medal Heartbreak From Women's 50kg Freestyle Final - Report

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat, on Wednesday, was admitted to the hospital post the news of her disqualification from the women's 50kg freestyle final at the 2024 Paris Olympics. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
Vinesh had earlier scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event on Tuesday night.
As per reports, 29-year-old had fainted due to dehydration.
The Indian Olympic Association requested privacy for the wrestler, who was competing in her third Olympics.
"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women's Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning," the IOA stated.
"No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh's privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand," it added.
International rules stipulate that any grappler found overweight at the time of weigh-in ends up at the bottom of the final standings.
Vinesh had defeated defending champion Yui Susaki of Japan en route the finals on Tuesday in a remarkable performance and was to face American Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the summit bout on Wednesday evening.
The shattered wrestler had been admitted to the polyclinic inside the Games village due to severe dehydration.
Phogat was scheduled to take on American Sarah Hildebrandt in the final. Hildebrandt will now fight Yusneylis Guzman, who lost the the Indian in the semi-final, for the gold medal. Yui Susaki of Japan and Oksana Livach of Ukraine will compete for bronze.