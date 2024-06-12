Jon Rahm has withdrawn from the US Open due to a troublesome foot injury, just two days before the tournament starts in North Carolina. (More Sports News)
The Spaniard arrived at Pinehurst's famed Number Two course wearing one shoe on his right foot and a flip-flop on his left after a cut between his toes turned into an infection.
"It is doing better, but the pain is high," said the 29-year-old at his pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday.
Yet the world number eight, who won the US Open title in 2021, confirmed his withdrawal later in the day.
"After consulting with numerous doctors and my team, I have decided it is best for my long-term health, to withdraw from this week's US Open Championship," Rahm wrote on social media.
"To say I'm disappointed is a massive understatement!
"I wish all my peers the best of luck and want to thank all of the USGA staff, volunteers and community of Pinehurst for hosting and putting on what I'm sure will be an amazing championship!
"Hopefully I'll be back in action sooner than later!"
Rahm has not won since making the move to LIV Golf from the PGA Tour last December, while the 29-year-old shared 45th at this year's Masters and missed the cut at last month's PGA Championship.
The two-time major winner had previously finished inside the top 25 in his last five outings at the US Open.