Other Sports

Sakshi Malik In List Of 100 Most Influential People By Time Magazine

The Wrestler's protest, which began in January last year, became a year-long battle against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh drawing support and attention both in India and abroad

Advertisement

Photo%3A%20X%2F%20%40SakshiMalik
Sakshi Malik is India's only female Olympic medallist in wresting. Photo: X/ @SakshiMalik
info_icon

Olympic medallist Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik has been listed among the 100 most influential people of 2024 by Time magazine. (More Wrestling News)

Sakshi, India's only female Olympic medallist in wresting, has been honoured for her relentless fight against alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Sakshi along with two-time World Championships bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat and Tokyo Olympics bronze winner Bajrang Punia spearheaded the protest against Singh at the Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding his arrest for intimidating and allegedly sexually harassing female grapplers of the country.

Advertisement

The protest, which began in January last year, became a year-long battle against Singh drawing support and attention both in India and abroad.

A charge sheet was filed against Singh but he continues to deny the allegations.

"This fight is no longer only for India's female wrestlers," said Sakshi of the movement she helped spark.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat speaks at the protest site in Jantar Mantar - File
Vinesh Phogat Accuses WFI Chief Of Trying To End Her Olympic Dream

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"It is for the daughters of India whose voices have been silenced time and again."

Shortly after Singh relinquished his post, his close aide and business partner, Sanjay Singh, was elected as WFI president.

Advertisement

Sakshi decided to quit the sport the day Sanjay Singh took charge of WFI.

Other Indians to feature in the list include actress Alia Bhatt, Indo-British actor Dev Patel and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Tags

    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    MOST POPULAR

      Advertisement

      WATCH

      Advertisement

      PHOTOS

      Advertisement

      Advertisement

      Latest Stories
      1. Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today
      2. KKR Vs RR: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps Rajasthan Royals Pull Off Joint-Highest Run Chase In IPL History - As It Happened
      3. Sports World LIVE: Nepal Trump Saudi Arabia In ACC Premier Cup, March Into Semi-Finals Unbeaten
      4. Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics
      5. Elections 2024 LIVE: Campaigning Ends For Phase 1 Of LS Polls; EC Asks Bengal Guv To Not Visit Cooch Behar On Voting Day
      6. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far
      7. Copenhagen's Historic Old Stock Exchange Engulfed In Flames, Spire Collapses: No Injuries Reported