Rome Diamond League 2024 Live Streaming, Schedule: When And Where To Watch World's Top Athletes In Action

Rome Diamond League 2024: Here are the schedule and live streaming details for the 13th leg of the Diamond League 2024 season

Kishane Thompson, centre in the yellow suit, of Jamaica. AP Photo
Kishane Thompson, centre in the yellow suit, of Jamaica. AP Photo
Missing the Paris Olympics 2024 athletics action? Don't worry - The world's top track and field athletes, including nine Olympic champions, will be competing in the Italian capital, Rome for the 13th leg of the Diamond League 2024 on Friday, August 30. (More Sports News)

The 13th stage of the Diamond League meet will take place on Friday, August 30th, at the Olympic Stadium in Rome, which has a regular capacity of 55,211.

No Indian athlete will be competing in the Rome Diamond League 2024. At Lausanne, Neeraj Chopra, who had won a silver in Paris Olympics, threw a season's best 89.49 meters but could still only manage second place in the men's javelin throw competition.

But the Rome edition will still be a hit with four of the men that contested the thrilling 100m men's Olympic final, won by Noah Lyles, set to line up at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea (Rome DL).

Jamaica's silver medalist Kishane Thompson, USA's bronze medalist Fred Kerley, Italian Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs, and Botswana's 200m Olympic hero Letsile Tebogo will all be in Rome.

Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala, Japan’s Abdul Hakim Sani Brown and Italy’s Chituru Ali are also scheduled to compete.

Tara Davis-Woodhall's quick return to the track at the Rome Diamond League has fans excited. Fresh from her impressive 7.1-meter gold medal jump in Paris, the Olympic long jump champion is already aiming for her first Diamond League victory.

Rome Diamond League 2024 Events And Schedule

Event Time (IST)
Discus Men 23:00
Triple Jump Men 23:18
Shot Put Men 23:45
Pole Vault Women 00:07 (next day)
400m Men 00:34 (next day)
100m Hurdles Women 00:45 (next day)
High Jump Men 00:50 (next day)
3000m Steeplechase Women 00:54 (next day)
Long Jump Women 01:11 (next day)
200m Women 01:14 (next day)
110m Hurdles Men 01:25 (next day)
5000m Men 01:34 (next day)
400m Hurdles Women 01:58 (next day)
1500m Women 02:07 (next day)
100m Men 02:22 (next day)

Rome Diamond League 2024: Live Streaming Details

When to watch Rome Diamond League 2024 in India?

The Golden Gala Pietro Mennea (Rome Leg), the 13th stage of the 2024 Diamond League, will begin at 19:30 (local time) on August 30th in Rome. Which means Indian fans can watch the action 11:00 PM IST onwards on the same day.

Where to watch Rome Diamond League 2024 in India?

The live-streaming of the Diamond League 2024 event in India will be available on the Jio Cinema app and website.

