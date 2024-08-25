Other Sports

Avinash Sable Finishes Disappointing 14th In Silesia Diamond League

Reigning Olympic and world champion El Bakkali Soufiane (8:04.29) of Morocco won the race while Amos Serem (8:04.29) of Kenya and Samuel Firewu (8:04.34) of Ethiopia were second and third respectively

2024 Paris Olympic Games Athletics Avinash Sable during mens 3000-meter steeplechase_1
Avinash Mukund Sable competes in the men's 3000-meter steeplechase heat | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
info_icon

India's top 3000m steeplechaser Avinash Sable finished a disappointing 14th in the Silesia Diamond League as he failed to impress in a world class field in Silesia, Poland on Sunday. (More Sports News)

The 29-year-old reigning Asian Games champion clocked 8 minute 29.96 second to finish near the bottom. Seventeen runners completed the race while three did not finish.

Reigning Olympic and world champion El Bakkali Soufiane (8:04.29) of Morocco won the race while Amos Serem (8:04.29) of Kenya and Samuel Firewu (8:04.34) of Ethiopia were second and third respectively.

India's Avinash Sable in action during the men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 at the Paris Olympics on Monday (August 5). - Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
Avinash Sable Highlights 3000m Steeplechase Final Paris Olympics: Indian Racer Finishes 11th; Soufiane El Bakkali Defends Gold

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The top-six finishers in the Paris Olympics earlier this year competed here.

In the Paris Diamond League last month, Sable had shattered his own national record while finishing sixth with a time of 8:09.91.

He had become the first Indian man to qualify for the Olympics 3000m steeplechase finals during the Paris Games earlier this month, where he finished 11th with a time of 8:14.18.

