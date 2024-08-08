Avinash Sable LIVE Updates 3000m Steeplechase Final Paris Olympics: Indian Racer Finishes 11th; Soufiane El Bakkali Defends Gold

Avinash Sable LIVE Updates 3000m Steeplechase Final Paris Olympics
Avinash Sable has finished at the 11th position. Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco defends his gold. USA's Kenneth Rooks is second and Abraham Kibiwot is third.
We are in the final lap now.
Two laps to go now! Avinash Sable is out of the top three.
At the end of the 1000m mark, Avinash Sable is currently placed fifth.
Three Kenyans in sight of all three medals.
Sable leading the race in the first minutes.
The steeplechase is about to begin in some time. Stay tuned!
As per the schedule the final of 3000m Steeplechase is set to start from 1:15 AM IST.
Welcome to the live coverage of the men's 3000m steeplechase final where India's Avinash Sable will be representing the country.