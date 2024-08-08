Avinash Sable LIVE Updates 3000m Steeplechase Final Paris Olympics: Indian Racer Finishes 11th; Soufiane El Bakkali Defends Gold

India's Avinash Sable in action during the men's 3000m steeplechase round 1 at the Paris Olympics on Monday (August 5). Photo: AP/Petr David Josek

Welcome to the live coverage of the men's 3000m steeplechase final where India's Avinash Sable has already made history. Sable is the first Indian to reach the finals of this event and today has the chance to show his skills at the Stade de France. Follow our live coverage of the men's steeplechase 3000m final at the Paris Olympics right here

LIVE UPDATES

8 Aug 2024, 01:23:15 am IST Avinash Sable has finished at the 11th position. Soufiane El Bakkali of Morocco defends his gold. USA's Kenneth Rooks is second and Abraham Kibiwot is third.

8 Aug 2024, 01:21:30 am IST We are in the final lap now.

8 Aug 2024, 01:20:43 am IST Two laps to go now! Avinash Sable is out of the top three.

8 Aug 2024, 01:19:33 am IST At the end of the 1000m mark, Avinash Sable is currently placed fifth. Three Kenyans in sight of all three medals.

8 Aug 2024, 01:16:15 am IST Sable leading the race in the first minutes.

8 Aug 2024, 01:03:22 am IST The steeplechase is about to begin in some time. Stay tuned!

8 Aug 2024, 12:46:54 am IST As per the schedule the final of 3000m Steeplechase is set to start from 1:15 AM IST. Check live streaming details here