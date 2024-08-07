Avinash Sable Live Streaming, Men's 3000m Steeplechase Paris Olympics 2024: When, Where To Watch

Avinash Sable is India’s sole warrior battling for a medal in the 3000m steeplechase at the Paris Olympics, will be in action in the final round on Day 12 of the 2024 Games. (Medal Table | Schedule & Results | Full Coverage)
On his path to Paris, Sable achieved a personal best of 8:09.91 and set a national record at the 2024 Paris Diamond League. He also won a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and a gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou.
The 29-year-old Sable made his ways to the medal round at the Paris Games 2024 Men's 3000m Steeplechase event by finishing fifth in his heat during the qualification, clocking 8 minutes 15.43 seconds.
Currently ranked 15th in the world, he faces a tough challenge in the steeplechase final. Competing against him will be formidable opponents, including world number 1 Soufiane El Bakkali from Morocco, number 2 Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia, and number 3 Abraham Kibiwot of Kenya, along with 12 other contenders.
When is Avinash Sable's Men's 3000m Steeplechase event at Paris Olympics 2024?
Avinash Sable will be in action in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase event at Paris Olympics 2024 on August 8, Thursday, 12th day of the Games at around 1:13 am.
Where to watch Avinash Sable's Men's 3000m Steeplechase event at Paris Olympics 2024?
Avinash Sable's action in the Men's 3000m Steeplechase event at Paris Olympics 2024 will be broadcast on the Sports 18 TV channels in India. It will be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website across the country.