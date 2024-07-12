Other Sports

Paris Olympic Games 2024: Who Are Individual Neutral Athletes - All You Need To Know

In this write-up we will learn who are the Individual Neutral Athletes or AIN that will compete at the Paris Olympics

Daniil Medvedev.
info_icon

Paris Olympic Games 2024 are finally here. With less than two weeks to go for the mega sporting spectacle, it is important to know some of the important terms that will be frequently used during these events.

One such term is Individual Neutral Athletes which is shortened to AIN. In French, AIN stands for "Athlètes Individuels Neutres."

In this write-up we will learn who are the Individual Neutral Athletes or AIN that will compete at the Paris Olympics.

What is an Individual Neutral Athlete?

Athletes holding a Russian or Belarusian passports will compete in the Paris Olympics as Individual Neutral Athletes. These two countries are banned by International Olympic Committee from participating in the Olympics.

File photo of Indian golfer Aditi Ashok. - X/Aditi Ashok
India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Kapil Dev Backs Aditi Ashok For Podium Finish

BY PTI

Why are Russian and Belarusian athletes banned?

Due to their involvement in the Ukraine war. Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and called it a 'special military operation' and Belarus is seen as the closest ally of Moscow in this war. IOC argues Russian and Belarusian governing bodies breached the Olympic Truce but at the same time the committee did not want the athletes to suffer the consequences of their government's actions. Thus the concept of AIN was introduced.

What are the restrictions on AINs?

Apart from guidelines that all athletes will follow, there are additional rules in place for the AINs.

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs New Orleans Pelicans - Photo: AP/Gerald Herbert
Paris Olympic Games 2024: Simone Biles, LeBron James, Rafael Nadal Among Athletes To Bid Adieu

BY Associated Press

IOC rules and guidelines for AINs:

  • No flag, anthem, colours or any other identifications whatsoever of Russia or Belarus will be displayed at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in any official venue or any official function.

  • No Russian or Belarusian government or state officials will be invited to or accredited for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

  • Athletes who are contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies will not be eligible to be entered or to compete. Support personnel who are contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies will not be entered.

  • Athletes who actively support the war will not be eligible to be entered or to compete. Support personnel who actively support the war will not be entered.

  • Teams of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport will not be considered.

What will be the playing kits for AINs?

Since AINs will not be able to don their nation's jersey, they will have play in something else. It is still not revealed what these players will wear during their events.

Which athletes have accepted invitations as AINs?

Russia

  • Tamara Dronova (Cycling)

  • Alena Ivanchenko (Cycling)

  • Gleb Syritsa (Cycling)

  • Anzhela Bladtceva (Gymnastics)

  • Shamil Mamedov (Wrestling)

  • Daniil Medvedev (Tennis)

  • Roman Safiullin (Tennis)

  • Ekaterina Aleksandrova (Tennis)

  • Mirra Andreeva (Tennis)

  • Pavel Kotov (Tennis)

  • Diana Shnaider (Tennis)

  • Elena Vesnina (Tennis)

  • Aleksei Korovashkov (Canoe)

  • Zakhar Petrov (Canoe)

  • Olesia Romasenko (Canoe)

  • Evgenii Somov (Swimming)

Belarus

  • Hanna Tserakh (Cycling)

  • Ivan Litvinovich (Gymanstics)

  • Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya (Gymnastics)

  • Georgiy Gurtsiev (Taekwando)

  • Siuzanna Valodzka (Weightlifting)

  • Yauheni Tsikhantsou (Weightlifting)

  • Abubakar Khaslakhanau (Wrestling)

  • Yauheni Zalaty (Rowing)

  • Tatsiana Klimovich (Rowing)

  • Darya Chuprys (Shooting)

  • Aliaksandra Piatrova (Shooting)

  • Uladzislau Kravets (Canoe)

  • Yuliya Trushkina (Canoe)

  • Alina Zmushka (Swimming)

  • Ilya Shymanovich (Swimming)

  • Anastasiya Shkurdai (Swimming)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MLC 2024: Lockie Ferguson, Saurabh Netravalkar Star In Washington Freedom's Win Over Seattle Orcas
  2. Los Angeles Knight Riders Vs San Francisco Unicorns, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe, 4th T20I Preview: Indian Young Guns To Aim For Another Victory To Seal The Series
  4. Lyca Kovai Kings Vs Nellai Royal Kings, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. India To Not Travel To Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025: Check Most Likely Alternative Venue
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: England Are On The 'Brink Of Making History', Says Gary Lineker
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: 'It Will Haunt Me Forever' - Declan Rice Using ENG's 2020 Final Defeat As Motivation
  3. Copa America 2024: Uruguay Players Defend Decision To Enter Crowd To Protect Families Amid Brawl
  4. Spain Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024 Final Preview: Kane ENG's GOAT And Must Start Final, Says Neville
  5. 'If Jurgen Klopp Is Available, No Others Need To Be Interviewed By US Soccer': Jim Curtin
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Barbora Krejcikova Beats Elena Rybakina To Set Up Jasmine Paolini Final - In Pics
  2. Wimbledon 2024, Semi-Final: Jasmine Paolini Clinches Comeback Win To Secure Finals Berth - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon Semi-Final Preview: Alcaraz To Face Medvedev, Djokovic Meets Musetti
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Krejcikova Pays Emotional Tribute To Novotna Following Semi-Final Triumph
  5. Wimbledon 2024: Donna Vekic Reveals She Was In 'So Much Pain' After Marathon Semi-final Defeat
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav Reaches Mumbai For Ambani Wedding; Kejriwal's JC Extended In CBI Case
  2. SpiceJet Staffer Slap Row: Woman Stopped Despite Entry Pass, CISF Officer's Inappropriate Language | Top Points
  3. Maharashtra Legislative Council Polls: Voting On; Day After Hotel Hustle, 203 MLAs Cast Votes Till Noon
  4. Former Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, 4 Others Booked In 'Attempt To Murder' Case
  5. Adani Group's Vizhinjam Port In Kerala Welcomes Its First Cargo Ship | Why It's An 'Achievement'
Entertainment News
  1. A Roundup Of All The Outfits Radhika Merchant Wore For Her Pre-Wedding Festivities
  2. Entertainment News LIVE Update Today, July 12 : Akhilesh Yadav, KGF Star Yash Arrive in Mumbai for Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant Wedding
  3. 'Are You Sure?!' Trailer: BTS' Jimin And Jungkook Embark On A Spontaneous Journey In This Travel Series
  4. Akshay Kumar Reportedly Tests Covid-19 Positive, To Skip Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding
  5. 'Indian 2' Netizens Review: Kamal Haasan Starrer Fails To Leave An Impact On The Fans
US News
  1. One Dead In Kauai Helicopter Crash, Search For Other Two Passengers Still On
  2. 'Vice President Trump'; Zelenskyy Is 'Putin': Biden's Gaffes And Defiance At NATO News Conference
  3. Is Keenan Clarke The New 'Kang' Of MCU? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Claim
  4. Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Luxurious Romance: How Their Love Story Is Costing $100,000 A Day
  5. World Malala Day: History And Significance
World News
  1. Solomon Islands And China Are Strengthening Ties In A Worrying Move For US And Its Pacific Allies
  2. NATO Summit 2024: Zelenskyy's Push For Winning War Against Russia To Stoltenberg's Last Stint | Key Takeaways
  3. Tackling Climate Change At The Global Level—Is The Glass Half-Full Or Half Empty?
  4. One Dead In Kauai Helicopter Crash, Search For Other Two Passengers Still On
  5. India Abstains On UN Resolution Seeking Immediate End To Russia's Aggression On Ukraine
Latest Stories
  1. Watch: Zayed Khan And Amrita Rao Reunite After 21 Years, Fans Cannot Stop Gushing About Their Chemistry
  2. Karnataka: Activist Claims CM Siddaramaiah's Wife Benefited From MUDA's Compensatory Scheme
  3. Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail From SC, To Stay In Jail As Delhi Court Extends Custody In CBI Case
  4. Akshay Kumar Reveals Why It Took Him Time To Get Along With 'Sarfira' Director Sudha Kongara
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wimbledon Men's Singles Semis Lined Up; Washington Freedom Beat Seattle Orcas By 5 Wickets In MLC
  6. Delhi University Turns Down ‘Manusmriti’ Proposal After Uproar
  7. Breaking News LIVE: Akhilesh Yadav Reaches Mumbai For Ambani Wedding; Kejriwal's JC Extended In CBI Case
  8. ENG Vs WI 1st Test, Day 2: West Indies Batters Fight Back, Trail By 171 With Four Wickets Left - Match Report