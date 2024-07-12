Paris Olympic Games 2024: Who Are Individual Neutral Athletes - All You Need To Know

Paris Olympic Games 2024 are finally here. With less than two weeks to go for the mega sporting spectacle, it is important to know some of the important terms that will be frequently used during these events.
One such term is Individual Neutral Athletes which is shortened to AIN. In French, AIN stands for "Athlètes Individuels Neutres."
In this write-up we will learn who are the Individual Neutral Athletes or AIN that will compete at the Paris Olympics.
What is an Individual Neutral Athlete?
Athletes holding a Russian or Belarusian passports will compete in the Paris Olympics as Individual Neutral Athletes. These two countries are banned by International Olympic Committee from participating in the Olympics.
Why are Russian and Belarusian athletes banned?
Due to their involvement in the Ukraine war. Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022 and called it a 'special military operation' and Belarus is seen as the closest ally of Moscow in this war. IOC argues Russian and Belarusian governing bodies breached the Olympic Truce but at the same time the committee did not want the athletes to suffer the consequences of their government's actions. Thus the concept of AIN was introduced.
What are the restrictions on AINs?
Apart from guidelines that all athletes will follow, there are additional rules in place for the AINs.
IOC rules and guidelines for AINs:
No flag, anthem, colours or any other identifications whatsoever of Russia or Belarus will be displayed at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in any official venue or any official function.
No Russian or Belarusian government or state officials will be invited to or accredited for the Olympic Games Paris 2024.
Athletes who are contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies will not be eligible to be entered or to compete. Support personnel who are contracted to the Russian or Belarusian military or national security agencies will not be entered.
Athletes who actively support the war will not be eligible to be entered or to compete. Support personnel who actively support the war will not be entered.
Teams of athletes with a Russian or Belarusian passport will not be considered.
What will be the playing kits for AINs?
Since AINs will not be able to don their nation's jersey, they will have play in something else. It is still not revealed what these players will wear during their events.
Which athletes have accepted invitations as AINs?
Russia
Tamara Dronova (Cycling)
Alena Ivanchenko (Cycling)
Gleb Syritsa (Cycling)
Anzhela Bladtceva (Gymnastics)
Shamil Mamedov (Wrestling)
Daniil Medvedev (Tennis)
Roman Safiullin (Tennis)
Ekaterina Aleksandrova (Tennis)
Mirra Andreeva (Tennis)
Pavel Kotov (Tennis)
Diana Shnaider (Tennis)
Elena Vesnina (Tennis)
Aleksei Korovashkov (Canoe)
Zakhar Petrov (Canoe)
Olesia Romasenko (Canoe)
Evgenii Somov (Swimming)
Belarus
Hanna Tserakh (Cycling)
Ivan Litvinovich (Gymanstics)
Viyaleta Bardzilouskaya (Gymnastics)
Georgiy Gurtsiev (Taekwando)
Siuzanna Valodzka (Weightlifting)
Yauheni Tsikhantsou (Weightlifting)
Abubakar Khaslakhanau (Wrestling)
Yauheni Zalaty (Rowing)
Tatsiana Klimovich (Rowing)
Darya Chuprys (Shooting)
Aliaksandra Piatrova (Shooting)
Uladzislau Kravets (Canoe)
Yuliya Trushkina (Canoe)
Alina Zmushka (Swimming)
Ilya Shymanovich (Swimming)
Anastasiya Shkurdai (Swimming)