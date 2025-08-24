Fever 90-95 Lynx, WNBA: Mcbride Hails Shephard After History-making Triple-double

Kayla McBride lauded Minnesota Lynx teammate Jessica Shepard after the latter's game-winning display against the Indiana Fever.
Shepard starred in the absence of Napheesa Collier as the Lynx won 95-90 in a repeat of the Commissioner’s Cup championship game.
She recorded the fastest triple-double in WNBA history, reaching the mark in 21 minutes and 57 seconds of action, surpassing Skylar Diggins’ previous record of 22 minutes and 51 seconds, and finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists with no turnovers.
Star player Collier has now missed eight consecutive games with a sprained ankle, with the Lynx losing their two fixtures prior to their win over the Fever.
McBride, who scored a game-high 29 points, credited Shepard for stepping up after Collier’s injury.
“She gave us everything," McBride said. “You know, the triple-double was cool, but I don't even think she realised what she was doing, because she was just hooping like she always does.
“And obviously with [Collier] out, just really like stepping into that spot and doing her thing, because it's not easy filling that void.”
Shepard added: “Coming off two losses and starting this game off the way that we did, you know, we knew that we needed to come out in the second half better.
“And obviously, if you're gonna have a triple-double, you have to win the game, so I was proud of our whole team for getting the win today.”