Dikembo Mutombo: NBA Hall Of Famer Dies Of Brain Cancer At 58

Dikembo Mutombo, one of the greatest shot-blockers in NBA history and a Hall of Famer, died Monday due to brain cancer at 58. (More Sports News)
He was diagnosed with a brain tumor in October 2022, and the NBA said he was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.
Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement that he will be remembered for his play on the court and his humanitarian work after his retirement.
"Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life," Silver said. "On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others."
The fourth overall pick of the 1991 draft, Mutombo was an eight-time All-Star and a three-time All-NBA selection during his 18-year career, playing for the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and the then-New Jersey Nets.
A native of the Congo, the 7-foot-2 centre was also one of just three players to be named the defensive player of the year four times, along with reigning winner Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Hall of Famer Ben Wallace.
Mutombo was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2015 after putting up career averages of 9.8 points, 10.3 rebounds and 2.75 blocked shots. He led the league in blocks five times - the most by any player in the past 50 seasons.
He routinely followed up a blocked shot by waving his index finger in his opponent's face, insinuating don't try to shoot the ball over me.
Also remembered for his gigantic smile, Mutombo spent his time after his retirement from the NBA in 2008-09 working for several charitable organisations, including Special Olympics International, the CDC Foundation and the National Board for the U.S. Fund for UNICEF.
In 1997, he founded the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation, which focused on improving the health and quality of life for people in the Congo.