NBA: Frank Vogel Slams Phoenix Suns After 'Unacceptable' Loss To San Antonio Spurs

Frank Vogel hit out at the Phoenix Suns for an "unacceptable" defeat to the San Antonio Spurs. San Antonio were shorn of star player Victor Wembenyama on Monday, yet ran out 104-102 winners over the Suns. (More Basketball News)
Phoenix have now lost three of their four meetings against the Spurs this season, despite San Antonio having been rooted to the bottom of the Western Conference.
And Vogel did not hold back in criticising his team.
"It's just unacceptable to lose that game," Suns coach Vogel said.
Advertisement
"For our guys, we all said the right things. We all did the right preparation. But we didn't play with the necessary focus in this position throughout, I would say, the first half."
Bradley Beal added: "It's disappointment.
"We came in here and laid an egg. We thought it was going to be easy with no Wemby. Just got our a** kicked.
"They came out aggressive, just like the coach told us they would, and we didn't respond. Well, we did, but we didn't withstand their punches."
Devin Booker says the Suns knew what to expect of the Spurs, but just did not deliver.
Advertisement
"I'm not into disrespecting our opponents," Booker said.
"These guys are NBA guys. There are some talented young players over there. We weren't unprepared. We knew what to expect."
Jeremy Sochan and Devin Vassell both finished with 26 points for the Spurs.
"I was confident," Sochan said.
"Even at the start, I was asking for the ball, I had my hands up. I felt like a couple of the last games the ball hasn't going in for me from the 3-point line. But no matter what, I believe in myself."
The Suns sit eighth in the West, but are about to embark on what ESPN class as the toughest end to the season in the NBA, but Vogel dismissed those concerns.
"We like our chances against anybody. We don't worry about the schedule," he said.