IPL 2022: A Quadruple Century Of Sixes In Indian Premier League - Stats Highlights

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s middle-order batter Dinesh Karthik smashed the 400th six in the 15th edition of Indian Premier League.

The second six off left-arm medium-fast bowler Khaleel Ahmed during his unbeaten 66-run knock against Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday (April 16) was the 400th in 53rd innings of 27th match in this tournament.

The quadruple century of sixes was completed in 63rd innings of 32nd match last year.

Rajasthan Royals’middle order batsman Mahipal Lomror smashed the 400th six off Deepak Hooda at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 21, 2021 while 400th six came in the 61st innings of 31st match in the 13th edition.

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Shivam Dube hit the 400th six off Punjab Kings’ Ravi Bishnoi at Sharjah on October 15, 2020.

As many as 86 batsmen hit 414 sixes so far with Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler topped the list with 18 sixes while Kolkata Knight Riders’Andre Russell is the second with 16 sixes.

Rajasthan Royals’ Shimron Hetmyer is on third position with 15 sixes.

As far as teams are concerned, Rajasthan Royals have hit the most sixes that the tournament has seen thus far. Seven players from the Rajasthan’s franchise have contributed 53 sixes of the 414 sixes in IPL 2022.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ batters have hit most sixes than any other team with 11 players having hit sixes.

Gujarat Titans’ six players hit 23 sixes in five matches which is the fewest among the 10 teams.

SIXES BY EACH TEAM IN INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE-15

(Team - M - Sixes - Players - Most - Sixes)

Rajasthan Royals - 5 - 53 - 7 - Jos Buttler (18 sixes);

Punjab Kings - 5 - 51 - 10 - Liam Livingstone (12 sixes);

Mumbai Indians - 6 - 49 - 10 - Suryakumar Yadav (12 sixes);

Kolkata Knight Riders - 6 -47 - 11 - Andre Russell (16 sixes);

Bangalore Challengers - 6 - 45 - 10 - Dinesh Karthik (14 sixes);

Lucknow Super Giants - 6 - 39 - 10 - Lokesh Rahul (10 sixes);

Chennai Super Kings - 5 - 38 - 7 - Shivan Dube (13 sixes);

Delhi Capitals - 5 - 35 - 8 - David Warner/ Prithvi Shaw (7 sixes each);

Sunrisers Hyderabad - 5 - 34 - 7 - Rahul Tripathi (10 sixes);

Gujarat Titans - 5 - 23 - 6 - Hardik Pandya (6 sixes).

Total - 27 - 414 - 86 - Jos Buttler (18 sixes)

