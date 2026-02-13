UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Draw: Spain Drawn With England And Croatia In Group Stage - Check Details

Spain and England are ranked first and fourth, respectively, in the FIFA rankings and played each other in the final of Euro 2024, which Spain won. Croatia was a semifinalist at each of the last two World Cups

European champion Spain was drawn in the same group as England and Croatia for the next edition of the Nations League on Thursday.

The Czech Republic completes what looks like the most testing of the four top-tier League A groups.

Spain and England are ranked first and fourth, respectively, in the FIFA rankings and played each other in the final of Euro 2024, which Spain won. Croatia was a semifinalist at each of the last two World Cups.

Defending Nations League champion Portugal was grouped with Denmark, Norway and Wales.

France was drawn against Italy, Belgium and Turkey.

Germany, Netherlands, Serbia and Greece are in the other League A group.

The 2026-27 Nations League group phase runs from September to November. The top two in the League A groups then play in the quarterfinals in March 2027, with the final tournament in June.

Ireland and Israel drawn together

Ireland and Israel are in the same group in League B, which could be the cause of some tension.

Ireland’s football federation voted in November to submit a motion to UEFA to ban Israel from competitions organized by European soccer’s governing body.

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) cited two alleged violations of UEFA statutes by the Israel Football Association. The first was “organizing clubs in occupied Palestinian territories without the consent of the Palestinian FA” and the second was “the alleged failure of the IFA to enforce an effective anti-racism policy.”

But on Thursday the FAI confirmed it would fulfill its games against Israel -- noting potential sanctions such as disqualification if it refused to play.

UEFA Nations League: Full Draw

League A

  • Group A1: France, Italy, Belgium, Turkey

  • Group A2: Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Greece

  • Group A3: Spain, Croatia, England, Czech Republic

  • Group A4: Portugal, Denmark, Norway, Wales

League B

  • Group B1: Scotland, Switzerland, Slovenia, North Macedonia﻿

  • Group B2: Hungary, Ukraine, Georgia, Northern Ireland

  • Group B3: Israel, Austria, Ireland, Kosovo

  • Group B4: Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania, Sweden

League C

  • Group C1: Albania, Finland, Belarus, San Marino

  • Group C2: Montenegro, Armenia, Cyprus, Latvia/Gibraltar

  • Group C3: Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Faroe Islands, Moldova

  • Group C4: Iceland, Bulgaria, Estonia, Luxembourg/Malta

League D

  • Group D1: Latvia/Gibraltar, Luxembourg/Malta, Andorra

  • Group D2: Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Liechtenstein

