ICC T20 World Cup 2022, India Vs England, 2nd Semi-Final: Team India Out To Reign Supreme - Statistical Highlights

The second semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will be played between India and England at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday (November 10). (More Cricket News)



India entered the semi-final of T20 World Cup for the fourth time by finishing top in Group 2 while England qualified for the last four for the fourth time by taking second spot in Group 2.



The semi-final will be the 23rd T20 International match between the two teams and fourth at the T20 World Cup.

India have won 12 and England 10 in 22 T20Is played between the two sides.

Preparing for our #T20WorldCup semi-final at the Adelaide Oval! 🏟🏏💥 pic.twitter.com/8XqRFsmqED — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 8, 2022

Men in Blue have won two and lost one in three matches played in T20 World Cup. India have won four and lost one in last five T20 Internationals against England. England (215-7 in 20) defeated India (198-7 in 20) by 17 runs when two teams met last time in a T20I at Nottingham on July 10, 2022.

India are the top ranked side in the ICC rankings, having won 122, lost 60, tied three and abandoned five in 190 matches played so far. Whereas, England have won 88, lost 72, tied two and abandoned six in 168 matches played so far. They are second in the latest ICC rankings.

India Vs England In T20Is:

SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

Venue, Played, Ind Won, Eng Won

In England 9 4 5

In India 11 6 5

In South Africa 1 1 -

In Sri Lanka 1 1 -

Total 22 12 10

In World Cup 3 2 1

Last five matches 5 4 1

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS:

India: 224-2 in 20 overs at Ahmedabad 20-03-2021

England: 215-7 in 20 overs at Nottingham 10-07-2022

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS:

India: 120-9 in 20 overs at Kolkata 29-10-2011

England: 80 in 14.4 overs at Colombo 23-09-2012

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

India: 117 Suryakumar Yadav at Nottingham 10-07-2022

England: 83* Jos Buttler at Ahmedabad 16-03-2021

BEST BOWLING IN AN INNINGS:

India: 6-25 Yuzvendra Chahal at Bengaluru 01-02-2017

England: 4-22 Jade Dernbach at Manchester 31-08-2011