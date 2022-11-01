ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Andrew Balbirnie Hits 200th Six Of The Tournament

Ireland’s opening batter and captain Andy Balbirnie smashed the 200th six in the Twenty-20 World Cup 2022..The only six off right arm fast medium bowler Josh Hazlewood during his six- run knock against Australia at Brisbane Cricket Ground, Woolloongabba, Brisbane on Monday (October 31) was the 200th in 56th innings of 28th match in this tournament. The three abandoned matches are not included in this tally. (More Cricket News)

Namibia’s left hand top order batter Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton off Sri Lankan right arm fast-bowler Dushmantha Chameera hit the first six in this tournament in first match at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on October 16, 2022 while Sri Lanka’s opening batter Kusal Mendis smashed the 50th six. The second six off right arm pacer Timm van der Gugten during his 79-run knock against Netherlands at Simonds Stadium, Geelong on October 20 was the 50th in 17th innings of the ninth match in this tournament.

Ireland’s opening batter Paul Stirling smashed the 100th six in this World Cup. The only six off right-arm medium pacer Chamika Karunaratne during his 34-run knock against Sri Lanka at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on October 23, 2022 was the 100th in 29th innings of 15th match in this tournament. The 200th six came in the 51st innings of 26th match in the last Twenty-20 World Cup last year.

As many as 89 batter hit 202 sixes so far with Zimbabwean Sikander Raza, Sri Lankan Kusal Mendis and South African Rilee Rossouw shared the top spot with eight sixes each. Australian Marcus Stoinis is on fourth position with seven sixes while Ireland’s Andy Balbirnie, Indian Virat Kohli and Netherlands’ Max O'Dowd shared the fifth spot with six sixes each.

As far as teams are concerned, Ireland have hit the most of the total sixes that the tournament has seen thus far. Nine players from Ireland contributed 23 sixes of the 202 sixes in this tournament England’s two players hit the two sixes in two matches. As many as 15 sixes were smashed in the Super-12 between Bangladesh (four sixes) and South Africa (11 sixes) at Sydney on October 27, 2022 which was the most in a single match in this tournament.

SIXES BY EACH TEAM IN T-20 WORLD CUP 2022::

Team Matches Sixes Players Most Sixes

Ireland, 6, 23, 9, Andy Balbirnie (6 sixes)

Australia 3 22 6 Marcus Stoinis (7 sixes)

Sri Lanka 6 21 7 Kusal Mendis (8 sixes)

India 3 17 5 Virat Kohli (6 sixes)

South Africa 3 17 5 Rilee Rossouw (8 sixes)

Zimbabwe 6 16 8 Sikandar Raza (8 sixes)

Netherlands 6 13 6 Max O'Dowd (6 sixes)

New Zealand 2 13 6 Glenn Phillips (4 sixes)

West Indies 3 12 8 Johnson Charles (3 sixes)

United Arab Emirates 3 10 5 Mohammed Wasim (5sixes)

Namibia 3 9 5 David Wiese (3 sixes)

Pakistan 3 9 6 Iftikhar Ahmed (4 sixes)

Bangladesh 3 9 6 Afif Hossain ( 3 sixes)

Scotland 3 6 2 Michael Jones (4 sixes)

Afghanistan 1 3 3 I.Zadran/N.Zadran/R.Gurbaz (one each)

England 2 2 2 Alex Hales/Moeen Ali (one each)

S.Raza/Kusal Mendis/ Rilee Rossouw (8 each)

Total 28 202 89