Team India Hold The Edge Over New Zealand In ODI Cricket - Statistical Highlights

The first match of the three one day matches series between India and New Zealand will be played at Eden Park, Auckland on Friday (November 25). (More Cricket News)



This encounter will be 111th in one day internationals between the two teams and 43rd in New Zealand. India have a good record against New Zealand in previous one day international matches played between the two teams.



They have won 55, lost 49, tied one and abandoned five in 110 previous encounters between the two sides. India’s overall record is good against New Zealand but New Zealand have a very good record against India at home. They have won 25, lost 14, tied one and abandoned two in 42 matches played against India in New Zealand.

It is hard to beat India in day/night encounters for New Zealand. India have won 24,lost 22, tied one and abandoned three in 50 matches played against New Zealand under lights. New Zealand have won five, lost three and tied one in nine one day internationals played against India at Eden Park, Auckland.

New Zealand have won four and lost one in last five one day internationals played against India. They recorded a five-wicket win over India in the last encounter played at Mount Maunganui on February 11, 2020.

New Zealand, the No.1-ranked team in one day internationals at the moment, are sitting pretty on the Super League points table with 11 wins from 15 games. Only Afghanistan have better percentage points than them thus far in the league.

FOR THE RECORD:

*Tim Southee with 199 wickets in 148 one day internationals is one away from becoming the fifth New Zealand bowler to take 200 wickets in one day internationals. A five-for will see him jump past Chris Cairns (201 wickets in 215 matches) and Chris Harris (203 wickets in 250

matches) to Number three.

*Since the 2019 World Cup final, Kane Williamson has played only six one day internationals. It's a small sample size, but his strike rate in those games was only 56.16.

INDIA- NEW ZEALAND ONE DAY ENCOUNTERS:



SUMMARY OF RESULTS:

Venue Played Ind won N.Z won Tied N/R

In India 35 26 8 - 1

In New Zealand 42 14 25 1 2

In Sharjah 5 4 1 - -

In Sri Lanka 8 3 3 - 2

In England 4 - 4 - -

In Australia 11 6 5 - -

In Kenya 1 - 1 - -

In South Africa 1 1 - - -

In Zimbabwe 3 1 2 - -

Total: 119 55 49 1 5

Day/Night matches 50 24 22 1 3

Last 5 matches 5 1 4 - -

At Eden Park 9 3 5 1 -

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS:

India: 392-4 in 50 overs at Christchurch 08-03-2009

New Zealand: 349-9 in 50 overs at Rajkot 05-11-1999

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS:

India: 88 in 29.3 overs at Dambulla 10-08-2010

New Zealand: 79 in 23.1 overs at Visakhapatnam 29-10-2016

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

India: 186* Sachin Tendulkar at Hyderabad 08-11-1999

New Zealand: 120 Nathan Astle at Rajkot 05-11-1999

BEST BOWLING PERFORMANCE:

India: 5-18 Amit Mishra at Visakhapatnam 29-10-2016

New Zealand: 6-19 Shane Bond at Bulawayo 26-08-2005