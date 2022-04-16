IPL 2022, DC Vs RCB, Live Cricket Scores: Delhi Capitals Play Royal Challengers Bangalore, Top-Four Race Hots Up

The father-son duo of Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya are transforming the once violence-loving party into a moderate one to suit the current political environment. The party cadre, though, are unhappy at being denied their regular adrenaline rush of "tod phod".

Political cadres not only act as an interface between parties and the masses, they also help in decentralising democracy at the grassroots

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh aims to bring about systemic changes through social awakening and character building of swayamsevaks, at an individual level and together as a united front.

The journey of the RSS is baffling to many. Despite political and intellectual opposition, it continues to go from strength to strength. How does one decode the Sangh?

A language that struggles to get recognition in its native land is now one step away from a major international award. Will it pave the way for more Hindi novelists to overcome different boundaries?

Winning momentum is something that Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will try to seek at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday evening as the race for the top four spots in IPL 2022 table hots up. It's a traffic jam in the middle of the table. RCB have six points from five games while DC have four points from four games. Both teams are yet to hit top gear and the halfway mark of the T20 league is approaching. RCB lost to Chennai Super Kings in their last match while Delhi Capitals got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams have rested well and that would have given DC time to work on their injured players like Mitchell Marsh and Anrich Nortje. Get here live cricket scores of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Full Schedule