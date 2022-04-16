Saturday, Apr 16, 2022
IPL 2022, DC Vs RCB, Live Cricket Scores: Delhi Capitals Play Royal Challengers Bangalore, Top-Four Race Hots Up

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals are in the lower half of the IPL 2022 table. Follow DC vs RCB live cricket scores.

Delhi Capitals will need a win on Saturday to move closer to top four. Follow DC vs RCB live.

Updated: 16 Apr 2022 6:22 pm

Winning momentum is something that Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will try to seek at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday evening as the race for the top four spots in IPL 2022 table hots up. It's a traffic jam in the middle of the table. RCB have six points from five games while DC have four points from four games. Both teams are yet to hit top gear and the halfway mark of the T20 league is approaching. RCB lost to Chennai Super Kings in their last match while Delhi Capitals got the better of Kolkata Knight Riders. Both teams have rested well and that would have given DC time to work on their injured players like Mitchell Marsh and Anrich Nortje. Get here live cricket scores of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Live Scorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Full Schedule

  • 16 Apr 2022 / 6:20 PM

    Bowling Problem?

    In the absence of Harshal Patel, RCB are sweating on a good death bowler. DC have capable hitters and the economy rate (10.75) of Mohammed Siraj has not been impressive.

  • 16 Apr 2022 / 6:17 PM

    Marsh Boost For DC

    Delhi's Mitchell Marsh is expected to be fit and play his first IPL 2022 match tonight against RCB. The Aussie all-rounder is key to DC's plans and should play the role that Marcus Stonis played in the last couple of seasons. Marsh was in splendid form in the World T20 last year and it will be worth seeing if he and David Warner can reproduce that performance again.

