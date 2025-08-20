Toluca Vs Orlando City Live Streaming, Leagues Cup 2025 QF: When, Where To Watch

Toluca face Orlando City in the Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final on 20 August
Deportivo Toluca will take on Orlando City SC in the Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final at Dignity Health Sports Park on 20 August. Toluca, the reigning Mexican Liga MX champions, will take on a Major League Soccer (MLS) side in red-hot form, making for an exciting quarter-final clash.
Toluca have been one of the best teams in the tournament, remaining unbeaten and topping the Liga MX side. Phase One yielded two wins and a draw for Antonio Mohamed’s side. Brazilian striker Paulinho has been a star for Los Diablos Rojos, leading the Golden Boot race with four goals.
With Alexis Veiga set to return to Toluca’s firepower, the Red Devils will look to seal their place in the last four, adding to their recent wins in the Clausura and Campeon de Campeones titles.
Meanwhile, Orlando City SC are in excellent form as well. The MLS side have notched up four consecutive wins across all competitions, scoring 15 goals in that period. In their last outing against Necaxa, the Lions sealed a 5-1 win, with Luis Muriel exploding with the fastest hat-trick in Leagues Cup history.
Another star for the MLS side is Martin Ojeda, who leads the tournament in goal contributions with three goals and three assists.
Toluca Vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details
When is the Toluca vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match being played?
The Toluca vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match will be played on Wednesday, 20 August. In India, the match will kick off at 6:30 AM IST on 21 August.
Where is the Toluca vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match being played?
The Toluca vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match will be played at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.
Where to watch the Toluca vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match live online in India?
The Toluca vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match will be live-streamed via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
Where to watch the Toluca vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match live broadcast in India?
The Toluca vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2025 quarter-final match will not be televised on any TV channels in India.