Sunday, Apr 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

DC Vs RCB, IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik Sets Up Royal Challengers Bangalore's 16-run Win Against Delhi Capitals

The win over Delhi Capitals helped Royal Challengers Bangalore move to third in IPL 2022 points table. Read DC vs RCB match report.

DC Vs RCB, IPL 2022: Dinesh Karthik Sets Up Royal Challengers Bangalore's 16-run Win Against Delhi Capitals
Josh Hazlewood, left, and Dinesh Karthik, right: Royal Challengers Bangalore's two star players against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2022, match 27. Photo: Sportzpics/IPL

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Apr 2022 12:11 am

Dinesh Karthik batted with authority in his unbeaten 34-ball 66 before the bowlers staged a fine comeback as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 16 runs in the Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday.

HighlightsScorecard | IPL Points Table | IPL Full Schedule

Karthik blazed away after Glenn Maxwell hit seven fours and two sixes in his 55 off 34 deliveries to take RCB to 189 for five.

Related stories

IPL 2022, Match 26: Mumbai Indians Suffer Sixth Consecutive Defeat, Lose To Lucknow Super Giants - In Pics

IPL 2022: Rohit Sharma On Mumbai Indians’ 6th Consecutive Loss - ‘I Take Full Responsibility’

MI Vs LSG, IPL 2022: KL Rahul Scores Stunning Century, Joins Illustrious List

In reply, the Capitals could only manage 173 for seven despite David Warner's sensational 38-ball 66.

It was RCB's fourth win in six games and they are now third on the points table while Delhi slumped to their third loss in five outings.

Chasing 190, DC were off to a flier with Warner and young Prithvi Shaw (16) pummelling the RCB bowlers into submission, the duo racing to 50 before Mohammed Siraj dismissed the Indian.

Warner was then joined by compatriot Mitchell March, who was playing his first match for the Capitals. The all-rounder, who is coming off a hip injury, looked rusty and struggled to hit the ball.

But that didn't dampen Warner's spirits as the southpaw continued to strike the ball with perfection as his family cheered him on from the stands.

The 35-year-old cracked five sixes and four fours before his fiery knock was brought to an end by Wanindu Hasaranga. 

The Australian's wicket signalled a shift in momentum as RCB made a strong comeback with Delhi losing a flurry of wickets. 

First, Marsh's painstaking knock 14 off 24 balls came to an end thanks to a bizarre run out. Josh Hazlewood (3/28), who was exceptional, then bowled a brilliant 15th over, dismissing Rovman Powell for a first ball duck and then accounting for Lalit Yadav (1).

Delhi's hopes were pinned on the big-hitting Pant (34), who did hit some lusty blows, but his whirlwind innings was brought to an end by a one-handed blinder from Virat Kohli.

Shardul and Axar Patel managed to play some big shots but the RCB bowlers had other plans as DC fell short.

Earlier, the Capitals' bowlers performed as a well-oiled unit initially with Shardul Thakur (1/27), Khaleel Ahmed (1/36), Axar Patel (1/29) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/46) doing well but bled runs in the slog overs as Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed (32 not out) added 74 in the last five.

Karthik, who has been revelling in his role as a finisher this season, hit five fours and as many sixes in his sensational knock.

DC made full use of the coin landing in their favour as they put pressure on RCB early on with tight fielding and good bowling.

The Delhi bowlers managed to snare two wickets in the powerplay overs while giving away 40 runs.

Thakur produced a beautiful inswinger that curled into Anju Rawat (0) to give Delhi the early breakthrough. Khaleel Ahmed then made it two as he accounted for the dangerous Faf du Plessis.

Lalit Yadav effected Virat Kohli's run out with a brilliant direct hit to compound RCB's woes.

It was then that Maxwell took the onus upon himself as he pummelled Kuldeep Yadav for 23 runs in the ninth over. The all-rounder hit top gear as he smashed the ball to the fence twice and over it a couple of times.

His half-century came soon after as he continued to hit the Delhi bowlers all round the park.

However, Kuldeep extracted his revenge a few overs later as the ball caught the Australian's bat's toe and Lalit Yadav completed the regulation catch.

With Maxwell gone, Karthik and Shahbaz joined forces. The wicketkeeper made batting look effortless as he cracked four boundaries and two maximum off Mustafizur to plunder 28 runs off the 18th over.

Tags

Sports Cricket IPL 2022 Indian Premier League IPL Dinesh Karthik Faf Du Plessis Rishabh Pant Delhi Capitals Royal Challengers Bangalore
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read