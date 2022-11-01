ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Team India's Supremacy Over Bangladesh In WT20 – Statistical Highlights

After winning two and lost one in first three matches, India take on Bangladesh in the fourth match of the Twenty-20 World Cup at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday (November 2). Bangladesh, on the other hand have won two and lost one in three matches so far, It will be the 12th Twenty-20 match between the two teams and fourth in Twenty-20 World Cup. (More Cricket News)

India have a perfect record against Bangladesh in Twenty-20 World Cup. They have won all three matches against Bangladesh in Twenty-20 World Cup. India have won 1o and lost just one in 11 Twenty-20 Internationals against Bangladesh. The men in blue recorded a 25-run victory over Bangladesh in the first meeting at Nottingham on June 6,2009 while they achieved an eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the second meeting at Mirpur, Dhaka on March 28,2014. India recorded a single -run win over Bangladesh when two teams met last time in Twenty-20 World Cup match at Bangalore on March 23, 2016.

India have won their only Twenty-20 International at the Adelaide Oval, beating Australia by 37 runs here in 2016. Bangladesh have also won their only international match here, their famous 15-run win over England in the 2015 World Cup.

India, ranked top in ICC rankings in Twenty-20, have won 120, lost 60, tied three and abandoned five in 188 matches played so far. Bangladesh, on the other hand, have won 49, lost 90 and abandoned three in 142 matches played so far. They are ranked ninth in the latest ICC

rankings.

India-Bangladesh In T20Is:



Venue, Played, India Won, Bangladesh Won

In Bangladesh 3 3 - - 1 - -

In England 1 1 -

In India 4 3 1

In Sri Lanka 3 3 -

Total 11 10 1

In World Cup `3 3 - -

Last five matches 5 4 1

HIGHEST INNINGS TOTALS:

India: 180-5 in 20 overs at Nottingham 06-06-2009

Bangladesh: 166-8 in 20 overs at Colombo 18-0-3 2018

LOWEST INNINGS TOTALS:

India: 146-7 in 20 overs at Bangalore 23-03-2016

Bangladesh: 121-7 in 20 overs at Dhaka 24-02-2016

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES:

India: 89 Rohit Sharma at Colombo 14-03-2018

Bangladesh: 81 Mohammad Naim at Nagpur 10-11-2019

BEST BOWLING IN AN INNINGS:

India: 6-7 Deepak Chahar at Nagpur 10-11-2019

Bangladesh: 3-37 Al-Amin Hossain at Dhaka 24-02-2016