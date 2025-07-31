IND U-19 skipper Ayush Mhatre with Vaibhav Suryavanshi. X

Sports Highlights Today, July 31: Here are all the highlights of everything sports on Thursday, 31 July. In cricket, India bat first against England in the fifth Test at The Oval, while Zimbabwe and New Zealand resume their battle on Day 2. Football brings two Durand Cup matches, with the much-anticipated clash between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mohammedan SC in focus. Club friendlies also continue, featuring Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona vs FC Seoul. Stay tuned for updates from every sport right here.

LIVE UPDATES

31 Jul 2025, 02:36:37 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 31: Good Morning! Hello and welcome back to our live sports blog for Thursday, 31 July. We’ve got all the action covered, from India vs England in the fifth Test and Day 2 of Zimbabwe vs New Zealand to Durand Cup clashes, club friendlies, the Canadian Open in tennis, and the Macau Open in badminton. Stay tuned for live updates from every corner of the sporting world.

31 Jul 2025, 07:05:32 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 31: Football Action! Inter Miami CF are in action against Liga MX side Atlas in the 2025 Leagues Cup whereas Manchester United are up against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League Summer Series in the US.

31 Jul 2025, 07:13:37 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 31: Inter Miami CF Snatch Win At The Death Oh what drama at the Chase Stadium! Marcelo Weigandt has snatched victory in the death with a late winner to take the honours. The assist provider was none other than Lionel Messi! Full-time: Inter Miami CF 2-1 Atlas

31 Jul 2025, 07:42:21 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 31: Divya Deshmukh Receives Grand Welcome Upon Arrival Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh arrived on Wednesday to a reception befitting a champion, with the young achiever saying she was overwhelmed by the affection shown by the the people who had come to greet her at the airport. Divya, 19, defeated Indian stalwart Koneru Humpy in the Women's World Cup title showdown, to clinch the biggest title in her fledgling career.

31 Jul 2025, 08:13:40 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 31: More Footballing Action It's the big one today as Arsenal face rivals Tottenham Hotspur in a 'friendly' at the Kai Tak Stadium. 🔴 𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛𝘿𝘼𝙔 ⚪️



🆚 Tottenham Hotspur

🕧 12.30pm (UK)

🏆 Pre-season Tour

🏟️ Kai Tak Stadium

📺 Watch LIVE on https://t.co/4KJlfKWFh1 pic.twitter.com/DDMLxGpOF5 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 31, 2025

31 Jul 2025, 08:55:45 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 31: Manchester United Beat Bournemouth In PL Summer Series Premier League side Manchester United defeated fellow English side Bournemouth 4-1 at the Soldier Field in the Premier League Summer Series. Rasmus Hojlund, Patrick Dorgu, Amad Diallo and Ethan Williams all scored for the Red Devils as Ruben Amorim’s men coasted to a 4-1 win over the Cherries.

31 Jul 2025, 09:34:26 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 31: Will Viktor Gyokeres Play Arsenal Vs Tottenham, North London Derby? "Yes, I understand he's (Gyokeres) only done today's session and yesterday, he did very little. We're going to assess how he is tonight. If the medical staff are happy as well with his condition to participate tomorrow night, it's a possibility. With the rest of the squad, everybody is okay," Mikel Arteta said.

31 Jul 2025, 10:08:10 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 31: India U19 Squad For Tour Of Australia Announced India U19 squad: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), R S Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, D Deepesh, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aman Chauhan

31 Jul 2025, 10:42:51 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 31: Eugenie Bouchard Retires After Loss in Montreal Eugenie Bouchard ended her WTA career with a second-round loss in Montreal on Wednesday. Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic defeated Bouchard with a 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 victory that ended the latter's career in the women's arena.

31 Jul 2025, 11:20:24 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 31: Indians In Action At Macau Open 2025 Badminton Lakshya Sen will be taking on C.A. Dwi Wardoyo in round of 16 at the Macau Open 2025 badminton tournament. However, Ayush Shetty lost to Y.K. Huang in his Rd of 16 fixture.

31 Jul 2025, 11:53:13 am IST Sports LIVE Today, July 31: India Unhappy With Lord's Ball Change, Complain To Match Referee - Report The Indian management are unhappy with the ball change at the Lord's Cricket ground and have decided to raise a complaint regarding the same to the ICC Match Referee, as per a report.

31 Jul 2025, 12:12:45 pm IST Sports LIVE Today, July 31: Macau Open 2025 Tharun Mannepalli has recorded a 19-22, 21-14, 22-20 over top seed C.Y. Lee in Round of 16 at the Macau Open 2025 badminton. World No 47 Tharun got the better of world No 15 Lee Cheuk Yiu in three games. World No 47 Tharun defeated world no 15 Lee Cheuk Yiu in three games X

31 Jul 2025, 12:52:42 pm IST Sports LIVE Today, July 31: Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 Schedule The 12th season of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will be held across four cities from August 29 to October 23, as per the schedule announced by the organisers on Thursday. 𝐏𝐊𝐋 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝟏𝟐 𝐒𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐃𝐔𝐋𝐄 – 𝐏𝐀𝐑𝐓 𝟒



Delhi, prepare for high-voltage league stage clashes at Thyagaraj Sports Complex 📍



Watch the action LIVE from AUG 29 on @StarSportsIndia and @JioHotstar 📲#PKL #ProKabaddi pic.twitter.com/sN22DpbeYa — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) July 31, 2025

31 Jul 2025, 01:49:35 pm IST Sports LIVE Today, July 31: F1 News Ferrari handed team principal Fred Vasseur a new contract on Thursday in a sign of “trust in Fred’s leadership” following speculation about his future, with the Italian team yet to win a Formula 1 race in 2025. “Today we want to recognize what has been built and commit to what still needs to be achieved,” Ferrari chief executive Benedetto Vigna said in a statement.

“It reflects our trust in Fred’s leadership — a trust rooted in shared ambition, mutual expectations and clear responsibility. We move forward with determination and focus, united in our pursuit of the level of performance Ferrari has to aim for.” (AP)