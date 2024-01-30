Virat Kohli's absence from the first Test did little to harm India's chances, for the Men in Blue, as it happens, had dug their own graves. Facing a revitalised England side, they succumbed to their 'Bazball' tactics and spin display, losing the first of five matches by 28 runs in Hyderabad. (1st Test Scorecard | More Cricket News)
India Vs England, Test Series: No Timeline On Virat Kohli Return, Say BCCI Officials - Report
India were without Virat Kohli for the first of five Test matches against England, with the star also set to be absent from the second match. However, there is still lack of clarity whether the batter will return to the squad in time for the rest of the series
Kohli, who had obtained permission to miss part of the series beforehand, will also miss the second Test in Visakhapatnam. Accentuating the Kohli blow will be the absences of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja, who were sidelined from the subsequent match due to injuries.
While Jadeja and Rahul may be back for the third Test, the same cannot be said of Kohli at the time of writing. As per TOI, quoting anonymous BCCI Officials, the Indian batter has still not communicated his return date to the Indian camp. Further clarity is expected when the organisation names the India squad for the remaining three Test matches, with Kohli's inclusion or lack thereof expected to be a significant talking point.
Kohli, for reasons undisclosed but thought to be personal, has been absent from sections of previous series', especially after the conclusion of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. The Indian batter opted out of the T20 international series against Australia and stayed away from the white-ball leg of the South Africa tour. While he returned to the team for the three-game T20I series against Afghanistan, he missed the first match due to personal reasons.
India will be hoping to have Kohli back as rapidly as possible. The Men in Blue began their five-game home Test series against England with a whimper, losing by 28 runs in Hyderabad.