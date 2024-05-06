Hockey

Jyoti Singh To Lead Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team For Europe Tour

India will play six matches across three nations against Belgium, Germany and two club teams in the Netherlands -- Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push and Oranje Rood -- from May 21 to 29

Hockey India/X
The 22 member squad will be touring Europe starting from May 21. Photo: Hockey India/X
Defender Jyoti Singh was on Monday named the captain of the Indian Junior Women's team by Hockey India with midfielder Sakshi Rana as her deputy in a 22-member squad which will tour Europe from May 21 to 29. (More Hockey News)

"There's great camaraderie in the squad. All of us have gotten to know each other pretty well during the camp. Everyone here is very skilful and talented," Jyoti said in a HI release.

"It will be fun and a good learning experience playing abroad against other top-quality teams."

India will play their first match on May 21 against Bredase Hockey Vereniging Push in Breda before taking on Belgium at the same venue on May 22.

India will then play Belgium a second time but with the latter playing host on this occasion on May 24. This will be followed by consecutive games against Germany on May 26 in Breda and May 27 in Germany respectively.

India will then return to Breda to play their final game of the tour on May 29 against Oranje Rood.

"Playing against good teams from other countries helps in developing an understanding of different approaches to the game. An exposure tour like this provides all of us with a tremendous opportunity to take our game to the next level," vice-Captain Sakshi Rana said.

Teams:

GOALKEEPERS -- Aditi Maheshwari, Nidhi

DEFENDERS -- Jyoti Singh (C), Lalthantluangi, Anjali Barwa, Puja Sahoo, Mamita Oram, NirruKullu

MIDFIELDERS -- Kshetrimayum Sonia Devi, Rajani Kerketta, Priyanka Yadav, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Sakshi Rana (VC), Anisha Sahu, Supriya Kujur

FORWARDS -- Binima Dhan, Hina Bano, Lalrinpuii, Ishika, Sanjana Horo, Sonam, Kanika Siwach.

