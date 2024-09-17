Hockey

India Vs China Hockey Head To Head Record Ahead Of Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final

Before the India vs China final at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy, take a look at the head to head record of these two teams

India-vs-china-hockey
India vs China head to head record. Photo: X/AsiaHockey
info_icon

India and China go head to head in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Tuesday, September 17, at the Moqi Training Base in the Inner Mongolia region of China. (Live Streaming | More Hockey News)

China made history on Monday after defeating Pakistan in a thrilling shoot-out in the semifinal to make their first ever Asian Champions Trophy final. The match was stuck at 1-1 in normal time before Chinese goalkeeper Wang Caiyu ensured no Pakistani player could score in the shoot-out to hand China 2-0 victory.

China National Hockey Team. - X | Asian Hockey Federation
Who Is Wang Caiyu? The Great Wall Of China At Asian Champions Trophy 2024

BY Outlook Sports Desk

On the other hand, India have been the best team in the tournament by some margin, winning all five of their group games comfortably and then thrashing Korea in the semifinal. India are yet to concede more than one goal in any of the matches that they have played so far in the tournament.

India are the defending champions and the most successful side in the history of the Asian Champions Trophy. They have won four out of the seven Asian Champions Trophy that have been played so far since its inception in 2011.

Meanwhile, hosts China had never entered the final of this tournament before this edition and their best finish was fourth in 2012 and 2013 editions. The hosts face an uphill battle against India in the final.

Before the India vs China final at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy, take a look at the head to head record of these two teams.

A glimpse from India Vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Hockey Match. - X | Asian Hockey Federation
Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Beat South Korea In Semis; China Deny IND Vs PAK Final

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs China Hockey Head To Head Record

India are a traditional hockey powerhouse while China are still a rising side in the sport. The same reflects in the head to head record too.

  • Matches: 23

  • India: 17

  • China: 3

  • Draw: 3

The two teams have just played 23 matches so far against each other. India have been the superior side by a big margin with 17 wins against China's three.

China and India faced each other for the first time ever at the 1982 Asia Cup in Karachi. India handed a 7-0 defeat to China in that match.

China's last win over India came 11 years ago in the 2013 Asian Champions Trophy. China beat India 2-0 in that match. Since then it has been one way traffic.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Jasprit Bumrah Troubles Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli In India Nets Ahead Of Bangladesh Tests
  2. Arjun Tendulkar Takes Nine Wickets For Goa CA XI In KSCA Invitational Tournament
  3. Barbados Royals Vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch BR Vs SKN Match
  4. India Vs Bangladesh Test Preview: Rohit Sharma's Men Bask In Chennai Sun During Their Third Training Session - Watch
  5. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st SL Vs NZ Test On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Al Nassr Vs Al Shorta, AFC Champions League Elite: Cristiano Ronaldo's Absence Leads To Draw
  2. Cyprus FA Criticized After Latest Violence At Top-Flight Game Sparks Calls For Away-Fan Ban
  3. Emery Focused On 'New Mentality' In Aston Villa's Champions League Debut
  4. Birmingham 3-1 Wrexham: Stansfield Brace Earns Hosts Hollywood Derby Win
  5. Liverpool Vs AC Milan: Slot Doubles Down On Selection Policy Ahead Of Champions League Opener
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Canada Dump Great Britain Out As Shapovalov, Auger Aliassime Win
  2. Novak Djokovic Says He's 'Not Chasing' ATP Finals Appearance, Rankings
  3. Davis Cup 2024: India Fall To Sweden As Ramkumar-Balaji Lose Crucial Doubles Match In World Group I Tie
  4. Korea Open 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch WTA Tennis Tournament
  5. Davis Cup: Balaji, Ramkumar Lose On Opening Day As India Trail Sweden 0-2
Hockey News
  1. MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup Hockey Tournament 2024: Schedule, Teams, Prize Money And All Details
  2. Pakistan Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd-4th Place Match
  3. India Vs China Final Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Who Is Wang Caiyu? The Great Wall Of China At Asian Champions Trophy 2024
  5. India Vs South Korea Semifinal, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: IND Set-Up China Final Clash After KOR Humbling

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Look At Their Own Record': MEA Hits Back To Iran Over Khamenei's 'Unacceptable' Comments On Minorities In India
  2. Arvind Kejriwal's Replacement To Be Announced At 12 PM, Delhi CM To To Resign Today
  3. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  4. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  5. SC To Continue Hearing RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case Today | What Has Happened So Far
Entertainment News
  1. How an All-Night Theatre Performance in Kolkata Protested Against the Horrific RG Kar Incident
  2. 76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Anna Sawai, Jessica Gunning, Selena Gomez And Others Dazzle At The Prestigious Event
  3. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  4. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  5. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
US News
  1. Another Assassination Attempt On Donald Trump In Florida, Suspected Shooter Ryan Routh Detained| Details
  2. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  3. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  4. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  5. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
World News
  1. Peru: 15 Dead, Thousands Of Hectares Of Land Scorched As Wildfires Sweep Across
  2. US Military Completes Withdrawal From Junta-Ruled Niger
  3. Massive Flooding In Central Europe
  4. Europe Floods: Several Dead In Poland, Czech Republic, Romania And More As Storm Boris Wreaks Havoc
  5. Papua New Guinea: At Least 20 People Were Killed In Violence Among Illegal Miners, Says UN
Latest Stories
  1. SC To Continue Hearing RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case Today | What Has Happened So Far
  2. Arvind Kejriwal's Replacement To Be Announced At 12 PM, Delhi CM To To Resign Today
  3. Jammu And Kashmir Assembly Polls: How Parties Fared In Previous Years
  4. Today's Horoscope For September 17, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. RG Kar: Mamata Listens To Doctors, Top Cops And Health Officials To Be Removed; Medics Rejoice Victory
  6. Vishwakarma Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Significance And All You Should Know
  7. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: How Is It Celebrated Across India
  8. Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know All The Rituals And Essential Puja Samagri For Ganeshotsav