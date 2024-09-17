India Vs China Hockey Head To Head Record Ahead Of Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final

India and China go head to head in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Tuesday, September 17, at the Moqi Training Base in the Inner Mongolia region of China. (Live Streaming | More Hockey News)
China made history on Monday after defeating Pakistan in a thrilling shoot-out in the semifinal to make their first ever Asian Champions Trophy final. The match was stuck at 1-1 in normal time before Chinese goalkeeper Wang Caiyu ensured no Pakistani player could score in the shoot-out to hand China 2-0 victory.
On the other hand, India have been the best team in the tournament by some margin, winning all five of their group games comfortably and then thrashing Korea in the semifinal. India are yet to concede more than one goal in any of the matches that they have played so far in the tournament.
India are the defending champions and the most successful side in the history of the Asian Champions Trophy. They have won four out of the seven Asian Champions Trophy that have been played so far since its inception in 2011.
Meanwhile, hosts China had never entered the final of this tournament before this edition and their best finish was fourth in 2012 and 2013 editions. The hosts face an uphill battle against India in the final.
Before the India vs China final at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy, take a look at the head to head record of these two teams.
India Vs China Hockey Head To Head Record
India are a traditional hockey powerhouse while China are still a rising side in the sport. The same reflects in the head to head record too.
Matches: 23
India: 17
China: 3
Draw: 3
The two teams have just played 23 matches so far against each other. India have been the superior side by a big margin with 17 wins against China's three.
China and India faced each other for the first time ever at the 1982 Asia Cup in Karachi. India handed a 7-0 defeat to China in that match.
China's last win over India came 11 years ago in the 2013 Asian Champions Trophy. China beat India 2-0 in that match. Since then it has been one way traffic.