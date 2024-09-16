Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Beat South Korea In Semis; China Deny IND Vs PAK Final

India are through to the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 after they thrashed South Korea 4-1 in the second semi-final at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China, on Monday, September 16. (More Hockey News)
Korea last beat India, back in 2013, in the Asia Cup.
Defending champions India will now face off against China, who beat Pakistan in the first semi-final.
The Indians lead 2-0 at half-time after goals from Uttam Singh and captain Harmanpreet Singh. Two turned three as Jarmanpreet Singh put his name on the score sheet after a beautiful pass from Sumit.
The South Koreans just did not show up, but got back a consolation goal in the third after Yang Jihun converted the penalty corner.
India, however, showed their attacking brilliance, and their defensive discipline as they notched up a 4-1 win.
They will now enter the final as the only unbeaten team, having beat China 3-0, Japan 5-1, Malaysia 8-1, Korea 3-1 and Pakistan 2-1.