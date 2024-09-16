India Vs China Final Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch

The Indian national hockey team has stormed into the summit clash of the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024, remaining undefeated and dominating throughout the tournament. The final will see India face off against the host nation, China, on September 17, Tuesday, at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir. (More Hockey News)
What a journey it has been for the Harmanpreet Singh-led side! India kicked off their campaign with a commanding 3-0 win over China, then dismantled Japan 5-1, and crushed Malaysia 8-1. They outplayed South Korea 3-1 and edged past Pakistan 2-1. In the semi-final, the Men in Blue continued their fashion of domination with a 4-1 victory over South Korea. The defending champions are now poised to chase their fifth title.
On the other hand, China are making their debut in the tournament’s final. Their journey to the summit clash has been a rollercoaster ride. They started with a goalless defeat to India but bounced back with a 4-2 win over Malaysia. The hosts then faced a 2-3 loss to South Korea and were routed 5-1 by Pakistan.
China secured their spot in the playoffs of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 by overcoming Japan 2-0 in their final pool match. In the semi-final they faced Pakistan and, after a goalless draw, won in a dramatic shootout, with Wang Caiyu saving all four of Pakistan’s attempts to book their meeting with India in the summit clash.
Live Streaming details of the India Vs China Hockey Final match
When to watch India Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final match?
The India Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final match will be played on Tuesday, September 17 at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir at 3:30 PM IST.
Where to watch India Vs China, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final match?
The live stream of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey tournament's final between Indian and China will be available on the Sony Liv app and website. Hockey fans can watch the live telecast of the matches on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels in India.
India Vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Squads:
India: Abhishek, ALI Amir, HUNDAL Araijeet Singh, KARKERA Suraj (Goal Keeper), PAL Raj Kumar, PATHAK Krishan Bahadur (Goal Keeper), PRASAD Vivek Sagar, RAHEEL Mohammed, ROHIDAS Amit, Sanjay, SHARMA Nilakanta, SINGH Gurjot, SINGH Harmanpreet (Captain), SINGH Jarmanpreet, SINGH Jugraj, SINGH Manpreet, SINGH Sukhjeet, SINGH Uttam, SINGH Vishnukant, Sumit
China: AO Weibao, AO Yang, CHAO Jieming, CHEN Benhai, CHEN Chongcong, CHEN Qijun (Captain), DENG Jingwen, E Kaimin, E Wenhui, GAO Jiesheng, HE Yonghua, HUANG Ziyang, LIN Changliang, LU Yuanlin, MENG Dihao, MENG Nan, WANG Caiyu (Goal Keeper), WANG Weihao (Goal Keeper), ZHANG Taozhu, ZHU Xiaotong