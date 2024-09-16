India Vs China Final Live Streaming, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: When, Where To Watch

What a journey it has been for the Harmanpreet Singh-led side! India kicked off their campaign with a commanding 3-0 win over China, then dismantled Japan 5-1, and crushed Malaysia 8-1. They outplayed South Korea 3-1 and edged past Pakistan 2-1. In the semi-final, the Men in Blue continued their fashion of domination with a 4-1 victory over South Korea. The defending champions are now poised to chase their fifth title.