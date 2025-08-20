Hockey Asia Cup: Harmanpreet Singh To Lead Experienced India Squad In Rajgir

Hockey India on Wednesday announced an 18-member men’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025
Hockey India on Wednesday announced an 18-member men’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, with no major surprises in selection. The tournament, to be held in Rajgir from August 29 to September 7, will also serve as a direct qualifier for the 2026 FIH Men’s World Cup, to be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands.
Harmanpreet Continues as Captain
Ace drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will continue to lead the side, with seasoned defender Amit Rohidas forming the backbone of the defence. The selection reflects a strong emphasis on experience and balance, with head coach Craig Fulton stressing the need for composure in high-pressure matches.
“We’ve gone with an experienced squad that understands what it takes to perform when qualification is on the line,” Fulton said. “I’m pleased with the balance across all lines. We have leaders in defence, midfield, and attack, and that collective strength will be our biggest asset.”
Familiar Faces Retained
Midfielder Rajinder Singh, along with forwards Shilanand Lakra and Dilpreet Singh, have retained their places after featuring in the recent tour of Australia. Rajinder replaces Shamsher Singh, Lakra comes in for the retired Lalit Upadhyay, while Dilpreet edges out Gurjant Singh, who was overlooked for the Australia series as well.
The squad carries significant depth, blending veterans like Manpreet Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad in midfield with the attacking firepower of Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, and Sukhjeet Singh.
India’s Pool and Schedule
India have been drawn in Pool A alongside Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. The hosts open their campaign against China on August 29, followed by matches against Japan on August 31 and Kazakhstan on September 1.
With the tournament offering only one direct ticket to the World Cup, India’s campaign carries added weight.
Full Squad:
Goalkeepers: Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh
Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh
Alternate Athletes: Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi