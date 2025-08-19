India Vs Australia Hockey Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Match 3

India face Australia in the third match after a 4-1 loss in the opener
Ranked No. 7 in the world, India take on fifth-ranked Australia, who hold the recent head-to-head edge
Another high-intensity clash awaits as both teams push for momentum before the series finale
The Indian hockey team is all set to face Australia in the third match of the four-match series on Tuesday, 19 August, at Perth Hockey Stadium. Get live streaming information for India vs Australia, Hockey Match 3, right here.
The opening clash on Independence Day ended in disappointment for the visitors, who went down 4-1 to the hosts. They will now look to reset quickly and fight back as the series moves forward.
India, ranked seventh in the world, face a daunting task against fifth-ranked Australia, a side that has dominated recent matchups, including hard-fought wins in the FIH Pro League 2024–25.
All signs point to another intense showdown, with both teams battling hard for control before the series finale.
India Vs Australia Hockey Match 3: Head-To-Head
Australia have dominated the head-to-head in recent years, winning 35 of 51 meetings since 2013, with India managing nine victories and seven draws.
India Vs Australia Hockey Match 3: Live Streaming
The India vs Australia Hockey Match 3 will be played on Tuesday, 19 August, at Perth Hockey Stadium at 2:10 pm IST.
The India men’s hockey tour of Australia 2025 will not be broadcast or live streamed in India.