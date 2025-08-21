India Vs Australia Hockey Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Match 4

Here is all you need to know about the fourth match of the India vs Australia hockey series in Perth: preview, recent results, head-to-head record and match details

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Harmanpreet Singh india hockey team captain file photo
India men's national hockey team skipper Harmanpreet Singh. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India face Australia in the fourth hockey match on 21 August 2025

  • Find out when and where the India vs Australia hockey match 4 is being played

  • Find out where to watch the India vs Australia hockey match 4 live on TV and online in India

The Indian men’s hockey team are set to take on Australia in the fourth and final fixture of the four-match bilateral series on Thursday, 21 August 2025, at the Perth Hockey Stadium. Get live streaming information for India vs Australia, Hockey Match 4, right here.

Australia lead the series 2-1 at the moment, which means that India will need to seal a win in the final game to tie the tour. The hosts won the opening two matches 4-1 and 3-0, respectively. However, the Men in Blue ended that run by sealing a 3-2 victory on 19 August.

India, ranked seventh in the world, will look to get a positive result in the final match against a higher-ranked Australia on away soil. After a poor end to their FIH Pro League campaign, Craig Fulton will be keen for his side to hold their own against the Kookaburras.

India Vs Australia Hockey Match 4 – Live Streaming Details

When To Watch India Vs Australia Hockey Match 4?

The India vs Australia hockey match 4 will be played on Thursday, 21 August, at Perth Hockey Stadium, 2:10 PM IST.

Where to watch India vs Australia Hockey Match 4?

The India men’s hockey tour of Australia 2025 will not be broadcast or live-streamed in India.

Published At:
