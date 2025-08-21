India Vs Australia Hockey Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Match 4

India face Australia in the fourth hockey match on 21 August 2025
The Indian men’s hockey team are set to take on Australia in the fourth and final fixture of the four-match bilateral series on Thursday, 21 August 2025, at the Perth Hockey Stadium. Get live streaming information for India vs Australia, Hockey Match 4, right here.
Australia lead the series 2-1 at the moment, which means that India will need to seal a win in the final game to tie the tour. The hosts won the opening two matches 4-1 and 3-0, respectively. However, the Men in Blue ended that run by sealing a 3-2 victory on 19 August.
India, ranked seventh in the world, will look to get a positive result in the final match against a higher-ranked Australia on away soil. After a poor end to their FIH Pro League campaign, Craig Fulton will be keen for his side to hold their own against the Kookaburras.
India Vs Australia Hockey Match 4 – Live Streaming Details
When To Watch India Vs Australia Hockey Match 4?
The India vs Australia hockey match 4 will be played on Thursday, 21 August, at Perth Hockey Stadium, 2:10 PM IST.
Where to watch India vs Australia Hockey Match 4?
The India men’s hockey tour of Australia 2025 will not be broadcast or live-streamed in India.