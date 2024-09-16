Pakistan Vs China Semifinal LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Play About To Begin As CHN Aim To Upset PAK

Pakistan Vs China Semifinal LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024
Players out for national anthem. We have Pakistan whose anthem is being played first. The hosts will then have their national anthem on the ground. A good crowd out at the Moqi Training Base to support the home team.
It is 8-1 in favour of Pakistan against China in the head to head record. One match ended up as a draw. A massive test for the hosts today. Can they notch up their second win against the mighty Pakistan? We will know soon.
We had a brilliant fifth place play-off match just some time back. Malaysia took lead three times but it was levelled every single time by Japan and after an hour of hockey the scores were tied at 4-4. Japan then managed to steal a win in the shootout, defeating Malaysians 4-2.
Pakistan have entered the semifinal seven times out of the eight Asian Champions Trophy tournaments that have taken place till date. For China, this is their third semifinal entry and they have never managed to win at this stage. Pakistan have lost just once in the semifinals of the tournament.
We will begin soon. Pakistan and China are about to go head to head in the first semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024.
This is how the points table looked at the end of the group stage. Pakistan finished second with eight points, China third with six.
|Pos
|Name
|P
|W
|D
|L
|POINTS
|1
|IND
|5
|5
|0
|0
|15
|2
|PAK
|5
|2
|2
|1
|8
|3
|CHN
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|4
|KOR
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|5
|MAS
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5
|6
|JPN
|5
|0
|1
|4
|1
China results in the group stage of Asian Champions Trophy 2024:
China 0-3 India
China 4-2 Malaysia
China 2-3 Korea
China 1-5 Pakistan
China 2-0 Japan
Pakistan results in the group stage of Asian Champions Trophy 2024:
Pakistan 2-2 Malaysia
Pakistan 2-2 Korea
Pakistan 2-1 Japan
Pakistan 5-1 China
Pakistan 1-2 India
Pakistan defeated China 5-1 in the group stage encounter between the two teams.
Pakistan and China go head to head in some time to become the first team to get into the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024.
Welcome to the live coverage of the first semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 being played between Pakistan and the hosts China.