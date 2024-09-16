Pakistan Vs China Semifinal LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Play About To Begin As CHN Aim To Upset PAK

Pakistan Vs China Semifinal LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024 X/AsiaHockey

Welcome to the live coverage of the first semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 being played between Pakistan and the hosts China. Pakistan have been the second best team in the tournament and gave the unbeaten India a tough fight in the final pool match. China have been good in some games but struggled in others. Pakistan and China both won two matches in the pool stage but Pakistan draw two more while China lost the other three matches. Pakistan lost only to India in the group stage. The winner of the match advance to the title clash which takes place on Tuesday, the loser plays the third place play-off. Follow live updates here.

16 Sept 2024, 01:06:44 pm IST Pakistan Vs China Semifinal LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Players out for national anthem. We have Pakistan whose anthem is being played first. The hosts will then have their national anthem on the ground. A good crowd out at the Moqi Training Base to support the home team.

16 Sept 2024, 01:04:12 pm IST Pakistan Vs China Semifinal LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024 It is 8-1 in favour of Pakistan against China in the head to head record. One match ended up as a draw. A massive test for the hosts today. Can they notch up their second win against the mighty Pakistan? We will know soon.

16 Sept 2024, 01:04:12 pm IST Pakistan Vs China Semifinal LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024 We had a brilliant fifth place play-off match just some time back. Malaysia took lead three times but it was levelled every single time by Japan and after an hour of hockey the scores were tied at 4-4. Japan then managed to steal a win in the shootout, defeating Malaysians 4-2.

16 Sept 2024, 01:00:53 pm IST Pakistan Vs China Semifinal LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Pakistan have entered the semifinal seven times out of the eight Asian Champions Trophy tournaments that have taken place till date. For China, this is their third semifinal entry and they have never managed to win at this stage. Pakistan have lost just once in the semifinals of the tournament.

16 Sept 2024, 12:57:51 pm IST Pakistan Vs China Semifinal LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024 We will begin soon. Pakistan and China are about to go head to head in the first semifinal of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024.

16 Sept 2024, 12:36:36 pm IST Pakistan Vs China Semifinal LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024 This is how the points table looked at the end of the group stage. Pakistan finished second with eight points, China third with six. Pos Name P W D L POINTS 1 IND 5 5 0 0 15 2 PAK 5 2 2 1 8 3 CHN 5 2 0 3 6 4 KOR 5 1 3 1 6 5 MAS 5 1 2 2 5 6 JPN 5 0 1 4 1

16 Sept 2024, 12:35:38 pm IST Pakistan Vs China Semifinal LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024 China results in the group stage of Asian Champions Trophy 2024: China 0-3 India China 4-2 Malaysia China 2-3 Korea China 1-5 Pakistan China 2-0 Japan

16 Sept 2024, 12:33:59 pm IST Pakistan Vs China Semifinal LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Pakistan results in the group stage of Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Pakistan 2-2 Malaysia Pakistan 2-2 Korea Pakistan 2-1 Japan Pakistan 5-1 China Pakistan 1-2 India

16 Sept 2024, 12:28:56 pm IST Pakistan Vs China Semifinal LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Pakistan defeated China 5-1 in the group stage encounter between the two teams.

16 Sept 2024, 12:20:29 pm IST Pakistan Vs China Semifinal LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Pakistan and China go head to head in some time to become the first team to get into the final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024.