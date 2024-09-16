India Vs South Korea Semifinal LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Unbeaten IND, KOR Come Face To Face In China

India National Hockey team at Asian Champions Trophy 2024. Hockey India

Welcome to the live coverage of the second semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 played between India and South Korea at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China. The winner of the encounter will play the winner of the first semi-final for the title, while the loser plays the third place play-off on September 17. Follow live updates right here

LIVE UPDATES

16 Sept 2024, 02:38:59 pm IST India Vs South Korea Semifinal LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024 While the second semi-final is just about 60 minutes away, the first semi-final seems to be living up to the billing with both Pakistan and China level in the fourth quarter. Talk about a proper trailer before the real movie starts! Quite the tournament so far!

16 Sept 2024, 02:34:43 pm IST India Vs South Korea Semifinal LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India's Harmanpreet Singh and South Korea's Yang Ji-Hun have found their drag-flicking form. However, can they produce the goods in high-pressure situations with a Asian Champions Trophy final ticket in on the line?

16 Sept 2024, 02:03:55 pm IST India Vs South Korea Semifinal LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024 India come into the semi-finals after beating China 3-0, Japan 5-1, Malaysia 8-1, Korea 3-1 and Pakistan 2-1, while on the other hand, South Korea enter the fixture after a thrilling Malaysia victory, and have only lost to India in the ongoing tournament, and is expected to be an mouth-watering encounter.