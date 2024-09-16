India Vs South Korea Semifinal LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Unbeaten IND, KOR Come Face To Face In China

India Vs South Korea Semifinal LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024
While the second semi-final is just about 60 minutes away, the first semi-final seems to be living up to the billing with both Pakistan and China level in the fourth quarter. Talk about a proper trailer before the real movie starts! Quite the tournament so far!
India's Harmanpreet Singh and South Korea's Yang Ji-Hun have found their drag-flicking form. However, can they produce the goods in high-pressure situations with a Asian Champions Trophy final ticket in on the line?
India come into the semi-finals after beating China 3-0, Japan 5-1, Malaysia 8-1, Korea 3-1 and Pakistan 2-1, while on the other hand, South Korea enter the fixture after a thrilling Malaysia victory, and have only lost to India in the ongoing tournament, and is expected to be an mouth-watering encounter.
Welcome to the live coverage of the second semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy between India Vs South Korea played at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China.
The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST.