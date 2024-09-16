Hockey

India Vs South Korea Semifinal LIVE Score, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Unbeaten IND, KOR Come Face To Face In China

India Vs South Korea Semifinal LIVE Score Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Follow live scores and updates of the match here

Vignesh Bharadwaj
16 September 2024
India National Hockey team at Asian Champions Trophy 2024. Hockey India
Welcome to the live coverage of the second semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 played between India and South Korea at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China. The winner of the encounter will play the winner of the first semi-final for the title, while the loser plays the third place play-off on September 17. Follow live updates right here
While the second semi-final is just about 60 minutes away, the first semi-final seems to be living up to the billing with both Pakistan and China level in the fourth quarter. Talk about a proper trailer before the real movie starts! Quite the tournament so far!

India's Harmanpreet Singh and South Korea's Yang Ji-Hun have found their drag-flicking form. However, can they produce the goods in high-pressure situations with a Asian Champions Trophy final ticket in on the line?

India come into the semi-finals after beating China 3-0, Japan 5-1, Malaysia 8-1, Korea 3-1 and Pakistan 2-1, while on the other hand, South Korea enter the fixture after a thrilling Malaysia victory, and have only lost to India in the ongoing tournament, and is expected to be an mouth-watering encounter.

Welcome to the live coverage of the second semi-final of the Asian Champions Trophy between India Vs South Korea played at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China.

The match is scheduled to start at 3:30 PM IST.

