Asian Champions Trophy Preview: India Look to Start Fresh After Olympic Bronze, Eye Title Defence

After bagging back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, India will start as favourites to defend their ACT title against top hockey playing nations of Asia in the form of China, Japan, Pakistan, Korea and Malaysia

Harmanpreet Singh-Indian-National Hockey Team
India's Harmanpreet Singh, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from a penalty corner during the men's semifinal field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Colombes, France. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
The Indian men's hockey team will look to press the restart button after a successful Olympic campaign and defend its Asian Champions Trophy title when it open its campaign against hosts China in Hulunbuir in China on Sunday. (More Hockey News)

Last year, India won the title at home, making them the only team to bag four titles in the history of the tournament.

Back from a short break after the Paris Olympics, India skipper Harmanpreet Singh is keen on continuing their dominance in the continental championships.

India men's national hockey skipper Harmanpreet Singh. - Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy

BY PTI

"The Asian Champions Trophy last year gave us the right momentum going into the Asian Games and followed it up with the Olympic Games triumph of standing on the podium yet again. This time too, we want to begin the fresh Olympic cycle by winning this tournament," Harmanpreet said ahed of their tournament opener.

"While we have 10 members from the Olympic side playing in this tournament, we have a few youngsters trying to make their impact in the team.

"In terms of game point-of-view, our attacking and penalty corners are our forte but we will be looking to play a structured defence, particularly against teams like Japan, Malaysia and Pakistan. This is an important tournament for us in terms of world ranking points and we are ready for the challenge," he added.

After China, India will take on Japan in their second match on September 9, followed by games against last year's runners-up Malaysia on September 11, Korea on September 12 and arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14.

The semifinal and final are scheduled for September 16 and 17.

Young India midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad, who has been named as Harmanpreet's deputy for this tournament, said this would give them a chance to see other teams' progress ahead of the 2026 Asian Games.

"This tournament is one of the most exciting ones in the Asian Hockey calendar. We will also get to see the progress the Asian teams are making in the new cycle as they will play with a fresh group of players keeping in mind the Asian Games in 2026," said Vivek, who will replace Hardik Singh as vice-captain.

Vivek is mesmerised by the scenic view and facilities on offer here.

"We arrived here earlier this week and have got good time on the pitch. The weather is suitable for us, but it gets a bit cold in the evening. The facility is incredible and perhaps one of the most beautiful hockey venues in the world.

"The excitement of hosting the first international tournament here is quite evident and we are looking forward to playing quality matches and entertaining the hockey-loving people of this region," he said.

