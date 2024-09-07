Asian Champions Trophy Preview: India Look to Start Fresh After Olympic Bronze, Eye Title Defence

India's Harmanpreet Singh, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from a penalty corner during the men's semifinal field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Colombes, France. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi

India's Harmanpreet Singh, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from a penalty corner during the men's semifinal field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Colombes, France. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi