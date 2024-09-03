Hockey

Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy

Under Harmanpreet's leadership, India won a second successive bronze medal for the first time in over half-a-century at the Olympics in Paris recently

India Mens Hockey, Harmanpreet Singh, Paris Olympic Games 2024, AP Photo
India men's national hockey skipper Harmanpreet Singh. Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed
Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh said it's time to move on from the euphoria of a second successive Olympic bronze medal if the side desires to retain its Asian Champions Trophy title in Hulunbuir, China this month. (More Hockey News)

Under Harmanpreet's leadership, India won a second successive bronze medal for the first time in over half-a-century at the Olympics in Paris recently. But Harmanpreet said it's time to move and start afresh after a deserving break for the Asian showpiece to be held from September 8 to 17.

"With a brief break after the Paris Olympics, the team is ready to take on the best hockey playing nations in Asia and prove its mettle.

"We had a good outing in Paris but hockey is a very close game, we cannot rest on our laurels," the skipper said before leaving for China in the early hours on Tuesday.

"The aim will be to play high-octane hockey and retain our title."

Besides India, the Asian Champions Trophy will feature Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan and hosts China.

India will begin their campaign against China on September 8, followed by a match against Japan on September 9.

After a one-day break, India will take on Malaysia on September 11, followed by Korea on September 12 and arch-rivals Pakistan on September 14.

The top four teams will advance to the semifinals slated for September 16, with final scheduled for September 17.

India are the most successful team in the tournament with four titles, followed by Pakistan (3).

India won the last edition in Chennai, beating Malaysia 4-3 in the final.

Vice captain Vivek Sagar Prasad said the side has a few new players in the team this time around, who have immense potential and are eager to perform.

"We will do our best to create a nurturing environment for them on the way to our title defence," he said.

